Netflix is bringing a new take on the chupacabra legend this April with its upcoming film Chupa. The movie follows a 13-year-old boy named Alex (Evan Whitten) who travels to Mexico for the first time to visit his extended family. While there, Alex meets and befriends a young chupacabra. However, it's not quite the terrifying creature from the myths. So, rather than run from Chupa, Alex sets out to protect it from a scientist named Richard Quinn (Christian Slater). Ahead of the release on April 7, Netflix released the official trailer.

Early on, the trailer sets a mysterious tone for the story, creating a tense air that first makes viewers think the creature will live up to its dangerous myth. However, it quickly becomes clear that the movie aims to rethink what the chupacabra could be like if encountered, thanks to Alex's willingness to give Chupa a shot. Despite Alex and his cousins meeting Chupa for the very first time, they approach it with an open mind, offering it a refuge. It also helps that Chupa's pretty cute. Throughout the rest of the trailer, it showcases the adventures Alex and Chupa will pursue—small and large. Additionally, it places an emphasis on family as Alex bonds with him and helps Chupa get back home.

Chupa's screenplay was written by Sean Kennedy Moore, Joe Barnathan, and Marcus Rinehart, with the story by all three alongside Brendan Bollomo. It was directed by Jonás Cuarón. Producers include Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe, and Michael Barnathan. Bollomo, G. Mac Brown, and Anna Barnathan Barry served as executive producers. Additional cast includes Demián Bichir as Chava, Ashley Ciarra as Luna, Nickolas Verdugo as Memo, Adriana Paz, Gerardo Taracena, and Julio Cesar Cedillo.

Cuarón Pulled a Page From E.T.'s Book

When Cuarón was thinking about how to reinvent the chupacabra legend, he honed in on the idea of using the scary legend to tell a family-centric story, comparing it to Steven Spielberg's iconic movie. He told Netflix, "I’ve always been a huge fan of E.T. and believe that stories like that are so powerful because they play on the idea of kids being misunderstood by adults. Chupa might be a monster, but he’s the only one that truly understands what Alex is going through. The bond between a boy and a creature is so pure, like with a pet, it transcends language."

Chupa premieres Friday, April 7 on Netflix.