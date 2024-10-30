Few people have affected the course of the world quite like former British prime minister Winston Churchill. A self-proclaimed "man of destiny" with a complicated and wide-reaching legacy, he is still widely seen as an instrumental figure in the Allied effort to emerge victorious from World War II and bring together Europe to rebuild in the aftermath. Netflix is now set to explore Churchill's stature as a wartime leader with its new four-part documentary, Churchill at War. Ahead of its release in December, Collider can exclusively share the official trailer previewing the deep dive into his strategy on the battlefield and his policies beyond the fighting.

Directed by Malcolm Venville and helmed by Sara Enright, who also served as showrunner on Netflix's The Sons of Sam documentary, Churchill at War presents the titular leader's legacy in crisp color and, in his own words, to demonstrate why he made an ideal leader for the era. The footage immediately delivers on that promise, with the prime minister saying to never give in as footage of fighting and his public appearances are vibrantly displayed. Narrators depict him as both a warrior and a poet, both for his understanding and reverence for war and his ability to speak to the masses about the subject understandably and powerfully. In particular, the trailer emphasizes his ability to rally the British people during Germany's Blitz of London through "calm determination" in the darkest hour. It paints a portrait of Churchill as a collected and confident leader who got to his position of power through years of service to his country and used that experience to inspire others to fight.

Though much of the docuseries is meant to emphasize the words of Churchill himself and their impact, plenty of prominent narrators are on board to help put those words in context. Churchill at War brought in a varied lineup of speakers to talk about his legacy, from historians to politicians like fellow former prime minister Boris Johnson. They'll also guide viewers through the formative moments in Churchill's life that ultimately helped define the leader he would become.

'Churchill at War' Is the Latest Project From Imagine Documentaries

Behind the ambitious docuseries is an acclaimed force in the documentary space in Imagine Documentaries. Founded by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer as a branch of their Imagine Entertainment banner, the company has backed plenty of highly acclaimed and high-profile documentaries in recent years, including the New England Patriots docuseries The Dynasty, Prime Video's Judy Blume Forever, the Frida Kahlo spotlight FRIDA, MGM+'s Murf the Surf, and, most recently, the lauded Jim Henson Idea Man. Both Howard and Grazer are attached as executive producers for Churchill at War alongside Enright and Venville with Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes rounding out the bunch.

All four parts of Churchill at War premiere on Netflix on December 4. Check out the trailer in the player above and the official poster below.