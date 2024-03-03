The Big Picture Actress Chyler Leigh shared a story about being insulted by a filmmaker who ended up humiliating himself.

Leigh recalled the man berating her during the "casting couch" era in Hollywood.

Toxic behavior in Hollywood remains a prevalent issue, with Rebecca Ferguson also recently sharing how she experienced bad behavior on set.

The internet is ablaze following Rebecca Ferguson's claims that a former co-star berated her on set, leading her to vow to never work with the actor again. Ferguson, speaking to Josh Smith on his podcast, Reign, said the unnamed actor—whom she labeled "number one on the call sheet"—insulted her constantly before she stood up to the actor and reclaimed her authority. The story even brought Dwayne Johnson to speak publicly that he wanted to, for lack of a better term, beat this person up. But she is far from the only woman in Hollywood to defend herself against the toxicity they've faced on set and in the audition room. Chyler Leigh recently shared her own story about karma coming for someone who was cruel to her.

Leigh, best known for her role as Lexie Grey, sister to Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey in the somehow-still-ongoing Grey's Anatomy, and as one of the stars of Supergirl, has been adding to the discourse surrounding toxic behavior, revealing that when she was younger, during the notorious "casting couch" era of Hollywood, she was berated and insulted by a man in the room, who ended up humiliating himself. Speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff on Collider Ladies Night while promoting her role in the Hallmark Original Series, The Way Home, Leigh named an "audition low" and disclosed an instance that began with incredibly disrespectful behavior, and ended with that unprofessional individual getting the bad karma they deserved.

Chyler Leigh Laughed at the Man Who Almost Sh*t Himself After He Insulted Her

"I don't know how old I was, but I had gone in for this audition, and thankfully, I can't remember this man's name, because he was awful," Chyler revealed. "I can't remember the [project], but I do remember that I went to do it the first time, I did the scene the first time, and then he looks at me and he goes, 'Well, that was shit.' And he goes, 'I'll give you one chance. You can do it again. But this time just make sure that you really think about what you're doing.'" She went on to say:

'I was like, “Yo!' But also, at the same time, I'm young. I don't want to mess anything up. This is casting couch time, back then. So I was like, 'If I make a mistake, am I gonna be out of the business? Ok, suck it up, Chyler.' And I looked at him and I just said, 'Ok, I got it.' And right before I go to start the scene, he lets out the biggest fart I have ever heard in my life. Like, check your pants. I mean, it goes on, it's comical at this point, and I'm trying so hard because it's just such a touché, you know what I mean? I'm holding it in, holding it in, and finally I looked down, and I laughed, and he's like, 'Get out! Get out!' And I was like, 'Oh, ok, bye!' It was awful what he had said to me, but karma.

Unfortunately, stories like those of Ferguson and Leigh's are far too common for many Hollywood actors, and while the era of #MeToo led to many big names being condemned for their misdeeds, vile behavior still comes in all shapes and sizes. Hopefully, the continued sharing of stories like this will continue the fight to put an end to them.

