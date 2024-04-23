The Big Picture Chyler Leigh's journey in Hollywood involved harsh critiques, leading to struggles with body image and self-doubt.

Her recent work on The Way Home provided Leigh with a new perspective as a critical turning point in her career.

Leigh emphasizes the importance of authenticity and self-compassion, passing on valuable lessons to her daughters.

During a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, host Perri Nemiroff posed a deeply introspective question to Chyler Leigh: "Nobody says good job to themselves nearly enough. I want to know something that you accomplished on The Way Home that you'll be able to look back on and say to yourself, 'Damn, I'm proud of what I did there.'" Leigh, who currently stars in The Way Home, on Hallmark Channel, responded with a poignant and raw examination of her long-standing career and personal battles, offering a glimpse into the emotional landscape of her life in the limelight.

Also known for her roles on Grey’s Anatomy as Lexie Grey and as Alex Danvers on Supergirl, Leigh began her acting career at a young age. "I'm 41, I'm gonna be 42 in April. As I said earlier, I've been in this industry since I was 12," Leigh shared. Her journey through Hollywood was marred by early criticisms that were both harsh and personal: "When you're told you're fat, you're not pretty. You're not good enough. You'll never make it and this has been repeated to you throughout your life and you're constantly trying to live up to something, I always tried to look [like] and be someone that I wasn't." The harsh critique led Leigh to internalize a relentless pressure to conform to industry standards, something that significantly impacted her both physically and mentally.

"I went on a downward spiral of taking whatever I could to lose weight. I took fat burners, I didn't say this last time, when I was 12, my mother gave them to me. And I almost went to the hospital, because I didn't think I was good enough, and I took too many."

Leigh's confession shed light on a struggle she had never spoken about publicly before. The constant scrutiny led to a complex about her appearance: "I've always been so self-conscious about not wearing enough makeup because I want to make sure that I'm pretty enough."

'The Way Home' Made Chyler Leigh Believe in Her Own Self-Worth

This self-doubt persisted throughout her career, influencing her behavior on and off-screen. However, her recent work provided her with a new perspective and a critical turning point. Describing her experience on The Way Home which involved significant physical activity and natural settings, Leigh said, "It was the first time in my career on this show, where I actually felt like you know what, I've earned this feeling. And I got to do something where I get to just be myself."

Her transformation was both internal and visible to others. Leigh proudly noted, "I look at myself, and I'm like yeah, my skin has changed, my body's changed, my hormones have hit, and I'm so different now that sometimes it's still a little bit of a hard pill to swallow. That's a real moment. I'm really crying there. I really felt that. And I think I look pretty damn beautiful in that scene," she reflected on one particular moment of vulnerability captured on camera in the Hallmark series.

In her discussion with Nemiroff, Leigh emphasized the importance of authenticity and self-compassion, a lesson she hopes to pass on to her daughters. She explained:

"I'm a mother. My daughters look up to me [in] everything that I do and for them to see and go, 'Mom, wow. You're killing it, mom. You're kicking ass'.' My kids say this to me, and it just makes me go, 'Okay, maybe I'm doing a good job.'"

