Here’s a whale of a tale: Alberto, of Disney and Pixar’s Luca, is getting his very own spinoff short titled Ciao Alberto. In a trailer that Disney released today, fans will get caught up on Alberto’s life with Massimo in Portorosso. We see Alberto as he writes a postcard to his best friend, Luca, and gives him updates on his new life where he is loving his job and catching massive amounts of fish, referring to himself as “the greatest fisherman in the world”. Alberto is also seen delivering fish via bicycle wagon to the locals in the village, playing soccer with fellow kids (with his sea-monster advantage), and making tomato sauce for Massimo – which goes comically wrong.

Alberto was first introduced to us in Luca which came out earlier this year. The part sea-monster, part teenager, befriended the title character and the two became fast friends. Alberto took Luca, who was also a sea monster, under his wing to introduce him to the human world, something that Alberto was well versed in and excited to share with his newfound friend.

Alberto had long faced loneliness living in a lighthouse after being abandoned by his father as a child and forced to navigate life alone. Despite these emotional setbacks, Alberto loves having a good time and holds onto the wish of someday riding a Vespa.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Why the Smale Scale of 'Luca' Makes it a Pixar Outlier (In a Good Way)

Seeing Alberto happy and thriving will be an exciting sight for fans who were rooting for the character. He seems to be very happy and settled in his new home which is sure to be even more apparent in the new short.

To see more of the new adventures of Alberto, check out the trailer below and be sure to stream the new original short when it swims onto on Disney+ beginning November 12. And if you haven’t seen Luca, you can also stream that on Disney+ before the short animated film comes out.

Marvel's 'Eternals' Slated for $75 Million Opening This Weekend The latest MCU film is slated for a big opening weekend at domestic box offices.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email