Plus, her love of ‘Sing Street’, why she’d like to guest star on ‘Killing Eve’, and future projects.

With the Russo brothers new movie Cherry now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently had the chance to speak with Ciara Bravo about making the film that’s based on the 2018 Nico Walker novel of the same name, with a script penned by Angela Russo-Otsot and Jessica Goldberg. The movie is told in six chapters and starts with Cherry (Tom Holland) meeting the love of his life (Bravo) at college, and through a series of events he ends up serving in the Iraq War as an Army medic. Once home, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, which leads him to robbing banks to fund his habit. Cherry also stars Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Jack Reynor, Michael Gandolfini, and Jeff Wahlberg.

During the interview, Bravo talked about the very unusual way she landed the role, the significance of the white ribbon that her character wears in the film, how she got ready to play someone who is high on camera, her reaction to the finished film, whys she loved Henry Jackman’s score, and more. In addition, she revealed the TV show she’d like to guest star on, her karaoke song, what movie she’s seen the most, and talked about future projects.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is an exact list of what we talked about.

Ciara Bravo:

What TV series would she like to guest star on?

What movie has she seen the most?

What’s her karaoke song?

When she auditions does she always think she’s going to get the role?

How she booked the role from one self-taped audition and never met the Russo brothers or Tom Holland before being cast.

When she got the script and saw what she’d be doing was she intimated or excited?

What was her reaction seeing the finished film?

What was the significance of the white ribbon that her character wears in the film?

What was her reaction hearing Henry Jackman’s score?

What are some of her favorite film soundtracks?

How she got ready to play someone who is high on camera.

What was it like leaving set after a tough day of filming and trying to decompress?

How often was she talking to Jack Reynor about Sing Street on set?

Talks about her future projects like Small Engine Repair and something she can’t talk about yet.

Her thoughts on Cherry playing on Apple TV.

