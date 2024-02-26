Regarding cinema and Black history, the Oscar-nominated actor Cicely Tyson is undoubtedly a remarkable personality. She inspired many through her resilient portrayal of Black womanhood in films, bringing to life iconic characters that audiences can't help but root for in powerful, often thought-provoking and provocative narratives. In addition to being an incredible professional in the acting department, Tyson was a civil rights activist outside her work in film and television.

After earning attention and acclaim for her role in Sounder, the incredible veteran actor went on to become one of the most poignant stars of her generation; she even took home the Peabody Award for Lifetime Achievement. But which are Tyson's must-see films that those who aren't familiar with her work may want to check? To celebrate her talents, we look back at the best Cicely Tyson movies, from Bustin' Loose to The Help.

10 'Bustin' Loose' (1981)

Directors: Oz Scott, Michael Schiltz

Blending the comedy and drama genres, Oz Scott and Michael Schiltz' movie Bustin' Loose focuses on ex-convict Joe Braxton (Richard Pryor) who is given a second chance at freedom. He is hired to repair a school bus and drive a group of special-education kids from The Claremont Center for Children in Philadelphia to their new home in Washington State.

While hardly a flawless masterpiece, the slightly clichéd but undeniably warm Bustin' Loose is nonetheless an overlooked, entertaining, humorous, and sentimental road comedy fit for both younger and mature audiences alike. Furthermore, the 1981 film also features good performances, including Tyson's, who perfectly plays the school teacher Vivian Perry and teams up with protagonist Pryor to amazing results.

Watch on Apple TV

9 'The Road to Galveston' (1996)

Director: Michael Toshiyuki Uno

Centering around a 65-year-old woman who struggles to find purpose in her life following the death of her husband, The Road to Galveston is a moving tale about grief, loss, compassion, and self-development. After taking advice from her friend (Starletta DuPois), Jordan decides to turn her home into a nursing facility for three women who struggle with Alzheimer's.

Michael Toshiyuki Uno's movie is engaging and evoking. Nonetheless, The Road to Galveston is worth checking for Tyson's powerhouse performance, which certainly plays at viewers' heartstrings. Ultimately, the movie meditates on life choices and their consequences, shedding a special light on the importance of personal development. It is based on the true story of PeggyLee of Camilla, Texas.

Unfortunately, The Road to Galveston is not available for streaming, renting, or purchasing at this time.

8 'A Lesson Before Dying' (1999)

Director: Joseph Sargent

A Lesson Before Dying takes audiences back to the 1940s South and follows an African-American man (Mekhi Phifer) wrongly accused of murder. After being convicted, Jefferson gets a chance at freedom following the intervention of a black schoolteacher in the pre-Civil Rights Movement South, wonderfully played by Marvel's Don Cheadle. Needless to say, the two form a meaningful bond throughout.

Like Cheadle, Tyson adds much to this heartfelt drama by impressively stepping into the shoes of Tane Lou. While severely underrated (perhaps because it is a television film, and it can be difficult to find a place to stream it), A Lesson Before Dying is a watch that questions morals and evokes sympathy from viewers, providing them with a moving and absorbing storyline.

Buy on Amazon

7 'The Trip to Bountiful' (2014)

Director: Peter Masterson

Based on the Horton Foote play of the same name, The Trip to Bountiful — previously adapted to the big screen in 1985 — focuses on Carrie Watts, an elderly woman who lives with her overprotective son, Ludie (Blair Underwood), and her daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae (Vanessa Williams). Determined to make a life for herself and travel the world, Carrie escapes to the local bus station and makes new friends along the way.

What is so great about this Cicely Tyson essential is how it highlights the importance of one's connection with one's roots, even though this can be quite heartbreaking to witness, especially when the lands and people one used to know are fading in time. As always, Tyson astounds audiences with her believable performance in Foote's nostalgic movie.

Buy on Amazon

6 'Odds Against Tomorrow' (1959)

Director: Robert Wise

This Robert Wise's movie follows an ex-cop who recruits an ex-convict, Earle Slater (Robert Ryan), and nightclub singer, Johnny Ingram (Harry Belafonte), to pull off a bank robbery. However, their plan glows increasingly unstable when the animosity between them is broken. The racist Earle refuses to participate in anything Johnny is involved in, while Johnny is initially reluctant but reconsiders thanks to his gambling debts.

Odds Against Tomorrow features the skillful Tyson in an uncredited role as a charming jazz club bartender. Although its premise isn't innovative, Wise's film still benefits from gorgeous black-and-white cinematography and location shooting on top of great performances. Its screenplay, which is based on a novel of the same name by William P. McGivern, is sharp and clever.

Watch on Pluto TV

5 'The Help' (2011)

Director: Tate Taylor

Directed by Tate Taylor, the critically acclaimed drama The Help — nominated for Best Picture in 2012 and earned three of its actresses a nod, too — is set during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. It follows an aspiring author, played by EmmaStone, who decides to write a book about the point of view of African American maids on the families for which they work and the hardships they endure.

The Help is generally an engaging story elevated by amazing performances, namely Tyson's as Constantine Jefferson. As to be expected, Taylor's film is at times soul-shattering considering the real-life circumstances faced by African American women during this particular era. Still, even though the good-natured film features a few powerhouse performances and sheds light on important topics, it has drawn criticism for not authentically depicting the painful struggles and playing into the "white savior" narrative.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Fried Green Tomatoes' (1991)

Director: Jon Avnet

Starring Kathy Bates and Jessica Tandy in two of their most memorable roles, Fried Green Tomatoes is a beautiful story of friendship and womanhood at its core, highlighting aging, sexuality, and gender norms through its engaging narrative. Bates' Evelyn is a housewife who visits a nursing home and develops an unlikely bond with an older lady named Ninny. They connect over stories from the past about two women from Whistle Stop Café.

On top of all the themes mentioned, Fried Green Tomatoes also sheds light on racism and its terrible consequences, with the iconicCicely Tyson wonderfully bringing to life a key character, Spisey, who worked for Ninny's mother. Jon Avnet's charming and humane film, which highlights the importance of human connection and features impressive performances, is undoubtedly worth checking.

Fried Green Tomatoes Release Date December 27, 1991 Cast Chris O'Donnell Kathy Bates , Mary Stuart Masterson , Mary-Louise Parker , Jessica Tandy , Cicely Tyson Runtime 130

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman' (1974)

Director: John Korty

Set in the 1850s, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman is a heart-wrenching TV movie directed by John Korty that showcases Tyson's talents in the lead role as she steps into the shoes of a black woman in the South born into slavery. After an arduous life, Jane Pittman lived to her 110th birthday to become a part of the civil rights movement in the 1960s and emancipate herself from the horror of slavery.

Ernest J. Gaines's novel is undeniably good, so it is no wonder that this adaptation makes for quite a provocative and emotional watch, especially considering how it meditates on the struggles that African American people endured and the price of freedom. As such, The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman sees Tyson in one of her most defining and powerful roles, resulting in a towering performance.

Watch on Peacock

2 'The Heart is a Lonely Hunter' (1968)

Director: Robert Ellis Miller

With two Oscar noms under its belt (Alan Arkin for Best Actor and Sondra Locke for Best Supporting Actress), The Heart is a Lonely Hunter sees a deaf singer as he moves to a new town to be near his hospitalized friend. In the meantime, he touches many people's lives, offering a helping hand to those around him.

As the title suggests, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter, based on Carson McCullers' book of the same name, is a sentimental drama that meditates on loneliness and isolation as well as hopelessness and mental health issues. Additionally, Carson McCullers' movie also deals with racial injustice in a captivating manner. Tyson steals the spotlight every time she is on screen by bringing the kind Portia to life.

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter Release Date July 31, 1968 Cast Alan Arkin , Sondra Locke , Laurinda Barrett , Stacy Keach , Chuck McCann , Biff McGuire Runtime 123

Rent on Amazon

1 'Sounder' (1972)

Director: Martin Ritt

Sounder is quite possibly Tyson's best film thanks to her incredible performance, which earned the star an Oscar nomination the following year for Best Actress in a Leading Role. This Martin Ritt film focuses on the coming-of-age of the son (Kevin Hooks) of a black sharecropper family as he navigates through life in Depression-era Louisiana following the imprisonment of his father for stealing food.

Although an often overlooked feature from the 1970s, Sounder is a must-see moving film that accurately explores people's — particularly black people's — economic and social struggles in the southern area of the U.S. It is based on the novel written in 1969, during the civil rights movement, by William H. Armstrong. Lonne Elder III's adapted sharp screenplay rightfully earned a nod at the Academy Awards.

Watch on Amazon Prime

