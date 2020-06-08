Cicely Tyson Receives Peabody Award for Lifetime Achievement

Cicely Tyson, a 95-year-old legend of acting known for her acclaimed roles in works like Sounder, Roots, and How to Get Away with Murder, has received a Peabody Award for Career Achievement. This award, according to the Peabodies, is reserved for “individuals whose work and commitment to broadcasting and digital media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture.” Examining Tyson’s work on and off-screen reveals her to be deserving of this award and thensome.

Tyson was a regular presence during television’s nascent Golden Age appearing in 23 different TV series from 1951-1970 including Mission Impossible, I Spy, and Gunsmoke. Her film work includes Fried Green Tomatoes, Idlewild, and Last Flag Flying. On Broadway, she has performed in works like The Gin Game, The Trip to Bountiful, and The Corn Is Green. She has also played notable real-life figures like Coretta Scott King and Harriet Tubman in landmark television programs. Tyson has won an honorary Academy Award, three Emmys, and a Tony. Beyond these performance accolades, she is also seen as an early champion of advancing positive representation for Black women on screen.

In a video produced for the Peabody awards, Oprah Winfrey had this to say to Tyson about her large influence:

Cicely Tyson, throughout your incomparable career, you’ve chosen to bring to light women of hope, determination, of grit and grace, because that is who you are. Your integrity is impeccable. So I thank you for not just paving the way for me and every other Black woman who dared to have a career in entertainment, but being the way. Standing for the truth in your art in all ways. And allowing us to be lifted by the light of your illustrious life.

Regina King, star of the Peabody-nominated Watchmen, had this to say about Tyson:

For over 60 plus years, you have made us laugh, cry, you have entertained us. I have been a student of yours. As an actress, you have blazed the trail and have represented how to do it well, how to do it right. And I am so grateful to you for that.

And Viola Davis, who plays Tyson’s daughter in the leading role on How to Get Away with Murder, said this:

You have made it possible for girls like me, even girls who are not girls of color, but especially Black girls, you’ve allowed us to be seen. And you’ve allowed us to feel worthy.

Watch the beautiful video put together by the Peabody Awards below to see just some of Tyson's wonderful performances.