The Big Picture Netflix released a teaser for the Indonesian series, Cigarette Girl, based on Ratih Kumala's novel. Streaming begins on November 2, 2023.

The romantic drama follows a family involved in the clove cigarette industry as the son searches for love and fulfills his father's wishes.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the series' intrigue and romance, with Dian Sastrowardoyo starring as the protagonist working on the perfect clove cigarette recipe.

Netflix, along with Base Entertainment, has released the first teaser for their upcoming series, Cigarette Girl (Gadis Kretek), which is set to begin streaming on the app starting November 2, 2023. The new series comes from Indonesian filmmakers Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah. Cigarette Girl is based on Ratih Kumala's 2015 novel of the same name. The series is a romantic period drama that centers on a family that has gained most of its wealth through making Indonesia's famous clove cigarettes, as the son in the family looks for a girl who may be able to fulfill his father's last wish. The series stars Dian Sastrowardoyo as a character whose main focus is creating the perfect formula for the clove cigarette. The series also stars Putri Marino, Ario Bayu, and Arya Salok.

The new trailer shows Sastrowardoyo's character in pursuit of the perfect clove cigarette recipe, as she works with a number of aromatic elements, from rose petals to various herbs. The trailer gives a textured look into the craft. But pulsing beneath her work is a steady inhaling and exhaling, this breathing pattern pulses throughout the trailer, giving a glimpse at the intrigue and romance ahead in the series.

Expanding Global Content on Netflix

Image via Netflix

The series is produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson’s Base Entertainment. Additionally, the series is directed by Andini and Isfansyah. Of the upcoming project, Andini said:

“This is a story set across two time periods and with so many characters. It’s a family drama and a romance, set against the backdrop of the Indonesian clove industry. This story has been with us for many years and we’re so excited to see the characters come to life and have their stories told to many kinds of audiences.”

This new title is a part of Netflix's expanding catalog of global content. Netflix Content Director for Southeast Asia Malobika Banerji said of the expansion of Netflix Southeast Asian originals, "We are building a really compelling local content category to sit alongside our titles from around the world so that members across Southeast Asia come to Netflix for a variety of must-watch titles."

Cigarette Girl will begin streaming on Netflix starting on November 2. You can watch the trailer below.