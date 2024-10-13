When Cillian Murphy was on the press tour for what would become his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, he and Christopher Nolan gave an interview to Konbini in a French video store where they shared recommendations. As they perused the narrow hallway surrounded by shelves of tapes, Murphy's attention was quickly grabbed by Scarecrow, a 1973 gem that starred Gene Hackman and Al Pacino. While Murphy made note of how beautiful the cinematography is, you can tell from his tone of voice that it's the performances of the two leads that make the film an "all-time favorite" of his.

What Is 'Scarecrow' About?

Max (Hackman) is a brusque drifter who walks the roads of America on his way to Pittsburgh, so he can fulfill his dream of opening a car wash. One morning, while hitchhiking, he encounters Lionel (Pacino), a free-spirited sailor who has just returned home and travels to meet his child for the first time. While the two initially fight for the same passing cars and share a natural grudge towards each other, the two bond after Lionel offers his last match to light Max's cigarette. After being shown such kindness, Max offers Lionel a partnership in his car washing business, which the gormless Lionel happily agrees to, and the two officially become travel buddies. They wander from location to location, suffering through whatever rides they can find, reconnecting with old flames while trying to start new ones, and ultimately realize that their shared connection was what they really needed to get by in life.

Helmed by Street Smart director Jerry Schatzberg, Scarecrow is a vintage road movie that's built less around plot and more around the episodic interludes that fill Max's and Lionel's lives. Moments jaggedly flow together, going from minutes-long discussions about the future and how to best approach it, rampant rabble-rousing with strangers in bars, or having to survive the social politics of prison life. Max and Lionel claim to have goals in mind, but most of their time is just rambling around figuring out how to make sense of where they are in life. Max can't discern why he's lonely and bitter despite constantly picking fist fights with people for no reason and having poorly prepared for his car wash business. Meanwhile, Lionel has convinced himself that he was meant to make others laugh at him and be the ultimate wingman, perhaps as a way of escaping the lingering guilt of the abandonment that continues to haunt him. The push-and-pull between their personalities both exacerbates them enough to drive a wedge between them, only for it to also be the glue that holds them together when the dust has settled, and it's a conflict that's reflected in the acting partnership on the screen.

Gene Hackman and Al Pacino Make 'Scarecrow' a Seminal Acting Masterclass

Hackman and Pacino form a double-team that perfectly complements each other, playing roles that are tailor-made for their respective personas. Hackman is an imposing tough guy whose stoic demeanor belies a brittle ego and a quickness to be shamed that he tries to repress under his veneer of worldly know-how, unwilling to let anyone inside the inner workings of his heart (even if they're not that hard to figure out). Pacino, on the other hand, is in full peacock mode, taking up as much space as he can and moving about like a pair of wind-up teeth, never too desperate for attention and yet always attuned to when an opportunity comes to inject himself into a conversation. Pacino's tenacity pulls Hackman out of his surliness, while Hackman's levelheadedness helps keep Pacino's manic drive from going out of control. While this mismatch worked wonders for the performances, it wasn't so simpatico in real life, as Pacino has commented that he and Hackman never got along on-set, due to Hackman being so reserved and uninterested in Pacino's need to thrive off of interpersonal communication. Nevertheless, the anti-chemistry in real life translated to chemistry on the screen, making the film stronger for it.

Cillian Murphy did not detail why he was so pulled in by Scarecrow, perhaps it's as simple as game recognizing game. Hackman and Pacino delivered at a level of naturalism and vulnerability that any actor would consider impressive. I'd like to think he was thinking of this film when he decided to play Scarecrow for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, as a form of tribute to a film that's so important to him. It's highly unlikely, but it would be really funny if it was.

Scarecrow can be rented in the US on Prime.

