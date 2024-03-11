The Big Picture Cillian Murphy's Oscar win for Oppenheimer is a testament to his talent and dedication, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer captivated audiences with his masterful depiction of the physicist's complex psyche and emotional turmoil.

You can watch Murphy's performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on Peacock.

In a tremendously well-deserved victory, Cillian Murphy has taken home his first Academy Award, winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed biopic, Oppenheimer. A hugely popular winner, the victory not only marks a significant milestone in Murphy's illustrious career but also serves as a testament to his extraordinary talent and dedication.

Murphy's powerhouse performance as the enigmatic and complex physicist, often dubbed the "father of the atomic bomb," captivated audiences and critics alike. His ability to convey the depth of Oppenheimer's tortured genius, along with the moral quandaries and emotional turmoil faced by the man behind the creation of the atomic bomb, was nothing short of masterful. This role demanded a nuanced understanding of Oppenheimer's psyche, a challenge Murphy met with a performance that was both profound and hauntingly memorable, from an unusual script written by Nolan almost entirely in the perspective of its lead character.

Murphy's journey to this moment has been marked by a series of critically acclaimed roles that have demonstrated his range and depth as an actor. From his breakout role in 28 Days Later, for which he may yet return, to his transformative performances in films and series like The Wind That Shakes the Barley and Peaky Blinders, Murphy has consistently shown an ability to fully inhabit his characters, often adding layers of complexity and humanity that elevate the material, aided by the dazzling intensity hidden behind those sparking blue eyes.

What Has Cillian Murphy Made With Christopher Nolan?

Image via Universal Pictures

That Murphy should win his first Oscar for a Nolan picture seems almost fitting at this stage. Murphy, who has always been hailed for his versatility and intensity on screen, has worked with Nolan for almost two decades now, starting with his role as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in the Dark Knight trilogy, which first showcased his ability to bring complex villains to life. His performances in Inception and Dunkirk further displayed his range, seamlessly transitioning from the troubled mind of Robert Fischer — the unwitting victim of a "dream heist" — to the stoic heroism of a WWII soldier, found at sea.

However, it was his first lead role for Nolan that finally earned him the gold that had so long eluded him — not that Murphy was ever bothered by the recognition. Indeed, this is a man who celebrated his nomination by having a cup of tea and a slice of cake with his parents back in his native Ireland. Now, on the grandest night in Hollywood, he has been crowned the talk of the town.

