The Big Picture Cillian Murphy will star in and produce Universal's Blood Runs Coal adaptation following his first Oscar win.

The film portrays the true story of labor leader Jock Yablonski's fight for coal miners' rights and his son's quest for justice after his assassination.

Murphy's packed schedule includes reprising roles in Peaky Blinders, starring in Steve for Netflix, and executive producing 28 Years Later.

Cillian Murphy is fresh off his first Academy Award for his performance in Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer — and he isn't done with starring roles for the studio just yet. The actor is attached to star in Universal's adaptation of the book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America, according to Deadline. With Murphy now one of the most desired actors in Hollywood, it should come as no surprise that this adaptation was reportedly developed as a starring & producing vehicle for him.

Based on the book of the same name by Mark A. Bradley, Blood Runs Coal tells the story of Pennsylvania coal miners in the 1960s and one of the most infamous union crimes in American history. The film will chronicle the life of Jock Yablonski, a labor leader of the United Mine Workers. Yablonski became known for championing better working conditions for coal miners. After a union election in which he accused his opponent of fraud, Yablonski, along with most of his family, was assassinated; his son Chip Yablonski, played by Murphy, then attempts to seek justice.

It should come as a given that Universal would want to stay in business with a star like Murphy; according to Deadline, the studio acquired the rights to Blood Runs Coal just two days before he won his Academy Award. No director was announced, but the film comes from a script by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. John Davis and Jordan Davis will produce the film for Davis Entertainment, while Murphy and Alan Moloney will produce through their recently started production banner, Big Things Films. The book's author, Bradley, will executive produce.

Cillian Murphy Has a Lot Going On at the Moment

Image via Netflix

Beyond Blood Runs Coal, Murphy has a number of other projects in the pipeline. While the actor has been headlining Hollywood productions for years, with roles in films like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, A Quiet Place: Part II, and more, it seems that his Academy Award-winning turn playing the father of the atomic bomb has brought him to new heights. It was recently reported that Murphy will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, marking his return to one of the most popular franchises in recent memory.

Murphy is also slated to star in the upcoming film Steve for Netflix, where he will portray the head teacher of a reformation school. He is also starring in the upcoming historical drama Small Things Like These. Murphy will also be executive producing 28 Years Later, the follow-up to Danny Boyle's 2002 post-apocalyptic film in which he starred. It is likely that Murphy will also be reprising his role as bike courier Jim from the film, though this has not been confirmed.

No release date for Blood Runs Coal was announced, stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Oppenheimer is streaming now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock