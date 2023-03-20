One of Cillian Murphy's next roles after Oppenheimer will take him back to Christmas 1985. According to Deadline, Murphy has been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of the book Small Things Like These. In the film, Murphy will play Bill Furlong, who is described as a loving father. However, he soon learns that the convent in his town is keeping surprising secrets, including secrets about him.

Murphy's previous work includes 2020's A Quiet Place Part II (directed by John Krasinski), 2019's Anna (directed by Luc Besson), and playing the Scarecrow/Jonathan Crane in director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. Joining Murphy in the film will be Ciarán Hinds and Emily Watson. Hinds' previous work includes 2022's The Wonder (directed by Sebastián Lelio), 2021's Belfast (directed by Kenneth Branagh), and playing Steppenwolf in both versions of the DC Extended Universe film Justice League. Watson is known for her roles in 2022's God's Creatures (directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer), 2018's The Happy Prince (directed by Rupert Everett), and 2017's On Chesil Beach (directed by Dominic Cooke). At the moments, the characters that Hinds and Watson will play in the film have not yet been announced.

The book ,Small Things Like These, was written by Claire Keegan and published in 2021. Keegan also wrote the book Foster, which was published in 2010. It was later adapted into the 2022 film The Quiet Girl, which was directed by Colm Bairéad. The film adaptation of Small Things Like These will be directed by Tim Mielants. Mielants previously directed the third season of the series Peaky Blinders, which starred Murphy as Tommy Shelby. The film's screenplay was written by Enda Walsh.

Small Things Like These Has an All-Star Team at Its Back

The film will be financed by Ben Affleck's and Matt Damon's production company Artists Equity. The company's first film, Air, is scheduled to be released on April 5. Damon will be a producer for Small Things Like These, and Affleck will be an executive producer. Drew Vinton and Jeff Robinov will also be producers for the film while Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe will be executive producers. Murphy and Alan Moloney will also be producers for the film through their production company Big Things Films. "I'm honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Claire Keegan's magnificent novel to the screen," said Murphy. "We have gathered together a phenomenal team of creatives to make this film, and found exceptional partners in AE, a studio led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck - actors and filmmakers I have admired for many years."

Small Things Like These is currently being filmed in Ireland.