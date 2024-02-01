The Big Picture Disco Pigs is a haunting coming-of-age drama that delves into teen angst, obsession, isolation, and mental health.

The film follows the story of Pig and Runt, two best friends with an obsessive and toxic co-dependent relationship.

Cillian Murphy delivers a heartbreaking performance as Pig, a mentally ill young adult unable to adapt to adult life and facing a tragic downfall.

Like death and taxes, coming of age is inevitable, so cinema keeps returning to this period in life to explore the intense feelings and emotions within. Some films try to reflect the death of wonder during teenage years in a melancholic "final ride" like Stand by Me, while others focus on the existential dread of leaving innocence behind to be replaced by the daily grind, like The Breakfast Club or Dazed and Confused. But perhaps one of the most haunting, angry, and authentic coming-of-age dramas, one that has the abstract nuances of the teenage mindset as its focus, stars 2023's most talked-about actor and Oscars' darling: 2001's Disco Pigs, starring Cillian Murphy and Elaine Cassidy.

This film is a surreal, dream-like exploration of teen angst, obsession, isolation, and mental health, and it features one of Murphy's most heartbreaking performances as he depicts a mentally ill young adult incapable of adapting to adult life and with no support systems to help him avoid his inevitable, tragic downfall. It was one of Murphy's earliest starring roles, and it already proved this Irish actor to be Oscars material over twenty years before his long-overdue nomination.

What Is 'Disco Pigs' About?

Disco Pigs is a film by Kirsten Sheridan, adapted from the 1996 play of the same name by Enda Walsh, which also starred Cillian. The story follows Pig and Runt, two best friends from working-class families growing up in the Irish city of Cork. Pig and Runt met on the day they were thrust into the world. In their literal birth beds, these two newborns comforted each other for the first time, reaching out of their hospital cots to hold each other's tiny little hands... and they've continued to hold hands ever since. For 17 years, Pig and Runt have lived next door to one another with a hidden hole connecting their neighboring bedrooms, so that each night, they can hold each other's hands and sleep peacefully knowing that they have each other. They aren't lovers, but they are more than best friends. More than family even... They are like one person, inseparable and co-dependent as flesh and bone.

Pig is an energetic, explosive teen full of adrenaline and anger. Runt is much quieter – playful and adventurous – but less intense than Pig. Together, they make for a pairing of both beauty and horror. Their love for one another is like that of a fairytale, but their co-dependence is obsessive and toxic, and it keeps them from growing up. They hide themselves in their little fantasy world, detached from the realities of their town, school, and families, spending their days isolated and talking about their kingdom and the palace that they will one day rule over as king and queen. When they do come back down to reality, going to school against their will or to the pub for a dance, they treat everyone with disgust and hatred, viciously attacking anyone who interacts with them. They are rebels without cause, bitter towards the world that etches closer to their reality, pulling them in and away from each other as they approach adulthood.

Pig is growing increasingly violent and erratic, showing signs of severe mental illness as he detaches from reality in disturbing episodes of derealization, all while developing an awkward sex drive and a strong lust for his once-platonic best friend. Runt who, in her parents' eyes, has potential (if she could separate herself from the toxic relationship that holds her back) starts to feel romantic feelings for other boys as her family takes measures to bring her childhood friendship to an end. As the world around them seemingly cares more for their potential than their well-being, Runt and Pig are pulled apart and forced to face their oncoming adulthood by themselves, with Pig realizing that he can never truly adapt because of his damaged mind. The world surrounding him doesn't seem to care, so he only has one thing pushing him forward: Before I completely lose it and do something irreversible, I'll show Runt how much I love her. I'll make her mine, if only once... And then I'll "check out."

Why Is 'Disco Pigs' a Perfect Coming-of-Age Film?

One thing is clear when watching Disco Pigs: This is not a Ken Loach film. You're not watching an objective depiction of reality. Although by no means a surrealist piece like a Lynch or Cronenberg film, something feels... off, as if there were a dreamy haze of a hangover or sleep deprivation drenching everything in a detached, whimsical aura. The film hyper-focuses on its two main characters with claustrophobic close-ups and blurred backdrops as they have surreal conversations, while the world around them sinks into indifferent background noise. It captures the isolation of these characters wonderfully, making you feel as detached from reality as Pig and Runt do. See, this surreal and subjective approach to the story sells the theme of the film: These teens are lost in life, without the guidance or the resources to be able to find a path that could lead them towards a prosperous, happy adulthood - they feel alone.

Pig and Runt found shelter in each other, and detached from the harsh realities of working-class life as a result, and the world couldn't care less until they started acting out and raining on everyone's parade. It's an exploration of empathy, or lack thereof, that our society has for troubled kids. How we see them more as pests that need to be beaten into submission, rather than disturbed children in need of help and understanding. Although the film takes these themes to the extreme with surreal elements, as well as Pig showing signs of severe mental illness in the form of psychotic breaks and violent outbursts... aren't these feelings, to a certain extent, how we all feel as teenagers? Disco Pigs captures the isolation and lack of understanding we all feel as angsty teens perfectly, even more so in all its exaggerated, abstract glory – because the teenage mind does exactly that: It exaggerates, abstracts, and glorifies our feelings to extremes.

20 Years Ago, Cillian's 'Disco Pigs' Performance Proved His Oscars Potential

Disco Pigs is a beautiful and tragic film, but it wouldn't have achieved the emotional gut punch it delivers if it wasn't for Cillian Murphy's awe-inspiring performance. Back in 2001, Cillian was 25 years old and had only been making movies for a few years, mainly limited to supporting roles in independent movies. Five years earlier and with barely any acting credit to his name, the young performer gave the theater a shot and discovered his undying love for acting in a relatively small stage play he got to star in: Disco Pigs. When the opportunity came for a film adaption, Cillian, now having a few supporting actor film credits under his belt, was chosen to reprise his role as the titular Pig. He blew everyone away with a beautifully tragic and haunting performance – one that would begin to unroll the red carpet that has led the Cork-born actor to his eventual, inevitable Oscar nomination 20 years later.

As mentioned earlier, Pig is not exactly a likable character: He's a vicious, mean-spirited bully who harasses, attacks, and humiliates anyone unfortunate enough to be around him, except for Runt, of course. You genuinely despise Pig after only 20 minutes of watching the film, seeing him treat seemingly nice, innocent people horribly and showing Cillian's uncanny knack for playing the bad guy even as early as 2001. The twist comes when it becomes apparent that Pig is suffering from severe mental struggles, causing him to hallucinate and enter manic episodes full of violence, fear, and irrational decision-making. Nobody understands what Pig is going through -even worse- the world actively ignores him and his struggles, leading him to respond with anger.

All of this is communicated not through dialogue or exaggerated "dream" sequences. We learn about Pig's mental state through some of the subtlest, most impeccably delivered, and hauntingly realistic facial expressions, body language, and vocal deliveries seen from an actor depicting derealization and manic episodes. In what would become his signature style, Cillian masterfully tells a thousand words with a single twitch of the eye, a well-timed manic smile, or an anxious lip quiver, organically informing the viewer that Pig is more of a victim of tragedy than a willing instigator. You can almost hear the pin drop as Pig starts to detach from reality and enter another psychotic break, eyes glazing over into a thousand-yard stare as Cillian's disturbing conviction and believability instill both fear and pity. Fear for what vicious thing he might do next, and pity for the sadness, pain, fear, and confusion hidden behind his eyes and feral cries. For its beautifully empathetic story, dreamlike aura, and excellent performances, you should check out Disco Pigs if you're a fan of Oppenheimer and want to see where Murphy's career first started to truly pop.

Disco Pigs is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

