Plus, Hounsou talks about why he was willing to do the movie without reading the script.

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.

Anyway, with A Quiet Place Part II finally set to be released in theaters this weekend, it’s finally time to share the interviews I conducted over a year ago.

During my conversation with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou they talked about making the film, how Hounsou never read the whole script, why Murphy wrote Krasinski an email saying how much he loved the first movie after he saw it and why he never hit send, and more. In addition, with Hounsou voicing his MCU character Korath in an episode of Marvel's upcoming animated series, What If...?, I tried to get him to share some information about the mysterious series.

Image via Paramount

If you haven’t seen the trailers, A Quiet Place Part II picks up almost immediately after the end of the first film and we find Emily Blunt's Evelyn Abbott and her kids (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) on the road searching for a way to survive. The sequel adds Murphy as a family friend and Hounsou as another survivor.

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place 2' Review: John Krasinski's Spielbergian Horror Sequel Silenced My Doubt

While we have all seen countless sequels that should have never been made, A Quiet Place Part II is not one of them. Krasinski has crafted a fantastic, nail-biting, edge of your seat thriller that absolutely should be seen in a theater (assuming you’ve been vaccinated). Trust me, this is a great movie.

Check out what Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou:

Murphy talks about how he was going to write John Krasinski an email saying how much he loved the first movie after he saw it and why he never hit send.

Hounsou talks about how he never had the whole script.

Murphy talks about his reaction to reading the script for the first time.

I try and get Hounsou to talk about Marvel’s What If…?

Image via Paramount

Share Share Tweet Email

Emily Blunt Says 'A Quiet Place Part II' Is the Second Chapter in a Trilogy Plus, why a scene in the sequel was one of the hardest things she’s ever filmed.

Read Next