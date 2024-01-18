The Big Picture Cillian Murphy stars in Small Things Like These, a historical drama based on Ireland's Magdalen laundries.

The film reveals the irreparable damage caused by the laundries in Ireland from the 1820s to 1996.

The movie, directed by Tim Mielants and written by Enda Walsh, will open the Berlin Film Festival in February.

It’s hard to believe it, but in the first image of Tim Mielants’s (Nobody Has to Know) latest project, Cillian Murphy looks like he’s seen better days. While the actor may be recuperating from one of the biggest years of his life, having played the titular role as the papa of the atom bomb in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, his character in Mielants’s historical drama, Small Things Like These, is definitely not on the same wavelength. And, his vibe is completely understandable as the production, which is based on Claire Keegan’s novel of the same name, is an eye-opening look into Ireland’s Magdalen laundries. Mental health has always been a misunderstood struggle (particularly for women), through the decades and in Ireland, from the 1820s up until 1996, these asylums were run by the Roman Catholic denomination and said to be on a righteous mission to bring back unstable young women from the brink of insanity. Spoiler alert - they did way more harm than good, and the film, like the novel it’s adapted from, will show just how much irreparable damage was caused.

In the image, Murphy can be seen wandering down a dark and empty street following a rainstorm. With his briefcase in one hand, his expression and the gaunt, strung-out look behind his eyes make it clear that he’s seen some things. In his character bio, we know that the recent Golden Globe-winning performer will appear as a blue-collar worker in the coal industry named Bill Furlong. A dedicated father and member of the community, Bill stumbles upon some secrets during the holiday season of 1985 that change his opinion on the religious groups folded within his town. While it isn’t clear if Bill has ties to the Magdalen laundries, we know that he’s a dedicated father willing to do anything for his child.

The film, which is slated to open the Berlin Film Festival in mid-February, was adapted for the screen by Enda Walsh, who has an impressively stacked list of credits under his belt on both stage and screen. Having penned the book for the stage adaptation of the musical film Once, Walsh also wrote the script for Steve McQueen’s feature-length directorial debut, Hunger. His work on Small Things Like These marks a reunion for Walsh and the leading man as the pair, who are close friends outside the industry, previously worked alongside one another on Walsh’s 2012 play, Misterman.

Who Is Behind 'Small Things Like These'?

Along with Murphy, the gripping drama will also feature Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), and Academy Award-nominee, Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves). Along with starring in the project, Murphy also produced the film with Alan Moloney under their Big Things Films with Catherine Magee and Drew Vinton. Making it a full-circle moment, Murphy’s Oppenheimer co-star, Matt Damon, has signed on to produce the feature, while his business bro and bestie, Ben Affleck, will executive produce alongside Kevin Halloran and Michael Joe for Artists Equity.

As of right now, Small Things Like These hasn’t announced a worldwide release date but stay tuned for more information.