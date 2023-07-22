While Cillian Murphy is set to be a household name with his lead role in the highly anticipated Oppenheimer, which is now in theaters, he came from much more humble beginnings. Early in his career, he drew critical acclaim for his roles in Irish independent films like the Palme d’Or Winner The Winds That Shake The Barley and Neil Jordan's Breakfast on Pluto. Then, Murphy’s collaborations with Christopher Nolan on The Dark Knight trilogy and Inception were enough to boost his star power and earn him the leading role in the widely popular BBC/Netflix production of Peaky Blinders. But a lesser-known project of his is a World War II spy film that paired him up with Jamie Dornan: 2016's Anthropoid.

RELATED: This Is the Underrated Cillian Murphy Performance You Should Watch Before 'Oppenheimer'

What Is 'Anthropoid' About?

Image Via Icon Film Distribution

In the wake of his incredible turn as Dr. Jonathan Crane in Batman Begins, Murphy was sadly not granted many similarly complex roles in mainstream American films. While Nolan saw a complex character who used his manipulative techniques and intelligence to become one of Batman's most ruthless nemesis, Hollywood saw a quirky international actor that could easily be placed in thankless villain or morally ambiguous roles in films like Tron: Legacy, Red Lights, In Time, and Transcendence. However, the same mix of professionalism and deceptiveness Murphy showed in Batman Begins helped him in the role of a real-life spy in the criminally underrated 2016 World War II thriller Anthropoid.

Based on a riveting, and tragically not well-known true story, Anthropoid follows the doomed plight of the spies working for the Czechoslovak government-in-exile during the height of World War II. The film earned its title from “Operation Anthropoid,” which was the spies’ codename for their planned assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, the powerful leader within the Third Reich that served as the third-in-command to Adolf Hitler. The Czechoslovak soldiers Jozef Gabčík (Murphy) and Jan Kubiš (Dornan) are tasked with going undercover in the Nazi-occupied city of Prague to prepare for the assassination alongside a group of local allies.

Like any great spy film, Anthropoid develops the complex mindset that these men must be in as they plot their mission and try to maintain their secret identities. Taking out one of the most powerful men in the world is not a simple matter of firing a gunshot, and the actual Operation Anthropoid required the spies to go undercover for several months in order to map out when Heydrich would arrive and how they could pull off their assassination. The restraint that Murphy shows in talking about his mission does not reflect any emotional distance from the character; rather, it shows how committed Jozef was to the plan and his knowledge of its importance. It shows the respect that Murphy has for a real hero whose actions have sadly been largely unrepresented in the history of World War II in cinema.

Cillian Murphy's and Jamie Dornan's Performances Complement Each Other

Image via Icon Film Distribution

It’s interesting to see how Jozef reacts to his cover identity, as it obviously disgusts him to be staying in his home country when it's overrun by fascists. While Jozef may claim that his unwillingness to socialize and make connections with locals is due to his desire to maintain the tightest security possible, it also reflects the emotional burden that he’s saddled with. Not only is Jozef planning a mission that reflects the future of his country, but he’s also the leader of a team that is putting their lives on the line, and in all likelihood, will not survive the ordeal. He fears that if they make any personal bonds, they will be cut short. Regardless of whether they are successful in their assassination attempt, Jozef knows that the chance of their survival is very low, and that is reflected in Murphy’s brilliant performance.

Comparing Murphy’s performance with Dornan’s role as Jan is interesting considering the two men’s differing approaches to spycraft. Dornan is attempting to add the sexuality of Fifty Shades of Grey here; Jan sees value in connecting himself socially with Prague civilians, as he knows that appearing to be “normal” will help keep their identities a secret and give their mission a higher chance at being successful. However, Jan is also the younger of the two men and is more used to succumbing to his emotions. Jan decides to stage a wedding to their ally Marie Kovárníková (Charlotte le Bon), which prompts a stern reaction from Jozef. It’s a great moment of acting on Murphy’s part; Jozef isn’t just having to hide his emotions in public, as he now must hold back his reaction from the men under his command. It shows his strength as a leader and the difficult choices he must make in the days prior to the assassination itself.

'Anthropoid' Sees Cillian Murphy as an Action Star

Image Via Icon Film Distribution

The final assassination sequence is brilliantly executed on the part of director Sean Ellis. Although Murphy has done action sequences in films like Dunkirk and 28 Days Later before, none of them are as bloody and grimly realistic as the chaos that ensues in the aftermath of Heydrich’s death. Jozef, Jan, and their allies are chased through the streets and eventually pinned down in a small Cathedral when the Nazis close in on them. Murphy shows that Jozef’s fighting spirit remains until the bitter end, but the film doesn’t skip a detail of the tragic fate that these men were met with. It’s traumatizing to watch, but considering the importance of the story and the strength of Murphy’s performance, it would be disrespectful for the film to treat it any other way.

Murphy has occasionally been brought up as a potential candidate for the role of James Bond. While there was a period of time when he would have been perfect for the role, the 47-year-old actor may be a little too old to become the action lead of a recurring franchise with multiple installments. That being said, it’s much more satisfying to see him play a real spy and hero, and Anthropoid would not have been nearly as powerful if it wasn’t for his incredible role.