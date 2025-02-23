Cillian Murphy's career has featured nearly every type of film there is, from blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Inception to smaller, independent films like Free Fire and Breakfast on Pluto. With the exception of musicals — give him time! — he has also appeared in films spanning nearly every genre, from war movies like The Wind That Shakes the Barley to horror films like 28 Days Later. One genre he hasn't really explored is Western, but the closest he came was when he appeared in an Irish black comedy that has all the hallmarks of a Western and could even be considered an "urban Western".

Perrier's Bounty is a 2009 Irish crime caper from director Ian Fitzgibbon and renowned Irish playwright Mark O'Rowe, whose directorial debut also starred Murphy, as screenwriter. Featuring alongside Murphy are Brendan Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, and Jodie Whittaker in a very strong cast. The film mixes dark humor and sharp dialogue with well-directed action sequences, making it one of the better examples of the Irish crime genre to have been produced in recent years.

In 'Perrier's Bounty,' Danger and Death Lurk Around Every Corner