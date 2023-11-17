This year has been huge for Cillian Murphy. The Irish actor has long been highly regarded for his versatility and intense on-screen presence, which he has flexed in projects as diverse as Batman Begins, 28 Days Later, and Peaky Blinders. In particular, he has a knack for playing morally ambiguous, yet still magnetic, figures. However, Murphy's lead role in Oppenheimer brought him to new audiences (and generated significant Oscar buzz).

Like most great actors, Murphy is an avid watcher of cinema who has drawn lessons from other performers. Over the years, he has raved about several movies that inspired and influenced him, from crime classics to indie dramas. Fans of Murphy's work are likely to enjoy them as well.

10 'La Haine' (1995)

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz

La Haine is a gritty French crime film about three young friends living in an impoverished part of Paris. The story covers 24 hours in the lives of Vinz (Vincent Cassel), a Jewish youth, Saïd (Saïd Taghmaoui), an Arab, and Hubert (Hubert Koundé), a Black man. After the police kill their friend Abdel (Abdel Ahmed Ghili) during a riot, the young men are shattered and adrift. As they navigate the bleak, turbulent landscape of their banlieue, the trio grapple with the realities of discrimination, violence, and police brutality.

The film's message is bolstered by striking black-and-white cinematography and powerful performances. "That movie just hasn’t aged," Murphy said in an interview with Letterboxd. "It’s a masterpiece." "[It's] still relevant, still shocking. Stunning performances and direction. A film I revisit very often. Vincent Cassel is a bit of a hero," he told Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Mean Streets' (1973)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Mean Streets is one of Martin Scorsese's early masterpieces. It centers on the tumultuous and morally complex world of Charlie (Harvey Keitel), a small-time Italian-American man with aspirations of climbing the organized crime ladder. Charlie's sense of duty to his family and loyalty to his reckless best friend, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), constantly pull him in conflicting directions.

The film hits hard thanks to Scorsese's kinetic direction and the raw, documentary-style cinematography. It explores his signature themes of guilt and redemption, and Charlie seems like he may have influenced Murphy's performance in Peaky Blinders. Murphy named Mean Streets as one of his five all-time favorite films. "Another very early formative film for me," he said of it. "Extraordinary energy and performances from De Niro and Keitel, with Scorsese beginning to cast a spell over filmmaking in the 1970s."

8 'Sorcerer' (1977)

Directed by William Friedkin

William Friedkin is most famous for directing The Exorcist and The French Connection, but some fans consider his true masterwork to be Sorcerer, a thriller set in a South American jungle. A remake of Henri-Georges Clouzot's classic The Wages of Fear, Sorcerer follows four men from different corners of the world who have sought refuge in a remote, poverty-stricken village. As they desperately seek a fresh start, fate thrusts them into a deadly mission – transporting a truckload of unstable nitroglycerin through treacherous terrain to extinguish a blazing oil well fire.

The film serves up relentless tension and an unforgiving atmosphere, with every bump and jolt of their journey potentially spelling death. Killer performances are at a premium here, elevated by a haunting score by Tangerine Dream. Murphy and Christopher Nolan praised Sorcerer while speaking at the Vidéo Club in Paris, with Murphy calling it "unbelievable."

7 'Scarecrow' (1973)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

Scarecrow explores the complex friendship between two drifters, Max (Gene Hackman) and Lion (Al Pacino). The film kicks off with the release of Max from prison, and Lion, a free-spirited sailor, who dreams of opening a car wash, soon becomes his companion. Their journey is a bittersweet blend of humor and heartbreak as they traverse the open road in search of a better life.

"I rented this film by mistake when I was 15 with my brother,” Murphy has said. "They told us it was a scary movie. It pretty much made me want to be an actor. Al Pacino will break your heart. And Gene Hackman will break your other heart." He told Deadline: "It made a huge impression on me at that age, and I was really struck by the performances."

6 'The Butcher Boy' (1997)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Neil Jordan's The Butcher Boy is a tragicomic coming-of-age story about Francie Brady (Eamonn Owens), a boy living in a small Irish town in the early 1960s. Francie has a tough upbringing, living with an abusive father and a mentally unstable mother. He copes by letting his imagination run wild, and his best friend Joe (Alan Boyle) provides solace amidst the chaos. However, a tragic event sends Francie's life spiraling out of control, and he retreats into a world of delusion and violence.

The Butcher Boy masterfully balances black comedy with gut-wrenching drama, and Owens delivers a believable performance that is far beyond his years. "[It's] arguably the finest Irish book and Irish film of the last few decades. Twisted and funny and dark. Pat McCabe and Neil Jordan are masters," Murphy has said.

5 'Arizona Dream' (1993)

Directed by Emir Kusturica

Johnny Depp stars in this surreal dark comedy as Axel Blackmar, a young New Yorker who escapes the confines of his humdrum life to visit his eccentric Uncle Leo (Jerry Lewis) in the bizarre and dreamlike town of Oracle, Arizona. There, Axel becomes entangled in the lives of Leo's equally eccentric friends, including Elaine (Faye Dunaway), a woman with a penchant for flying, and Paul (Vincent Gallo), a car salesman with unconventional aspirations.

Arizona Dream is a quirky slice of magical realism, which won't appeal to everyone but will be adored by the right kind of viewer. It is endlessly strange, so much so that it's hard to believe it even exists. Speaking to TimeOut in 2015, named Arizona Dream was one of his ten favorite movies ever.

4 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

Directed by the great Hal Ashby, this quirky comedy chronicles the unconventional love story between Harold Chasen (Bud Cort), a young man obsessed with death, and Maude (Ruth Gordon), an effervescent and free-spirited 79-year-old woman. The film takes viewers through the blossoming friendship between these two seemingly mismatched souls. Maude, with her zest for life and unique outlook on the world, teaches Harold to appreciate the beauty of existence.

While it received mixed reviews on release, the film's critical standing has improved substantially in recent years. Now, many reviewers consider its screenplay and warmhearted humor to be standouts of the 1970s. Murphy selected it as one of his favorites, along with Being There, another seminal classic directed by Ashby.

3 'Kill List' (2011)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Kill List is a thriller directed by Ben Wheatley, who also made the phantasmagoric A Field in England and the gripping Free Fire. Neil Maskell leads the cast as Jay, a troubled ex-soldier turned contract killer, who reluctantly returns to his violent profession after a hiatus, prompted by financial pressures. As Jay and his partner, Gal (Michael Smiley), delve deeper into a series of gruesome and increasingly mysterious assignments, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy.

Here, Wheatley flexes his horror chops once again, as well as his mastery of atmosphere and narrative twists. The movie also deftly examines issues of morality and the darkness that can reside within ordinary people. It was another film Murphy included in his top ten for TimeOut.

2 'Kes' (1969)

Directed by Ken Loach

Kes is a coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of a working-class mining town in England. The story revolves around Billy Casper (David Bradley), a young boy who faces a bleak and oppressive environment at home and in school. However, Billy discovers a glimmer of hope and purpose when he adopts a kestrel, a bird of prey, and devotes himself to training and caring for it. As his bond with the bird deepens, it offers him a sense of escape and freedom from his otherwise grim existence.

The film is a true British classic, directed by Ken Loach, the two-time Palme d'Or winner behind I, Daniel Blake and Sorry We Missed You. Kes was his sophomore project, and it's one of his most heartrending. Murphy has collaborated with Loach, appearing in his war drama The Wind That Shakes the Barley. Speaking at the Paris Vidéo Club, Murphy called Loach "one of the greatest living filmmakers. Working with him changed my approach to screen acting."

1 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Directed by Charles Laughton

The Night of the Hunter is a noir classic directed by Charles Laughton. Robert Mitchum is Harry Powell, a self-proclaimed preacher with "LOVE" and "HATE" tattooed on his knuckles. After being imprisoned for a petty crime, Powell learns about a hidden fortune from his cellmate. Upon his release, he marries the man's widow, Willa Harper (Shelley Winters), in an attempt to find the money. However, the children, John (Billy Chapin) and Pearl (Sally Jane Bruce) become his primary obstacles.

The film was not appreciated on release but has since become influential, being referenced in everything from The Big Lebowski to Better Call Saul. Murphy called it "a masterpiece visually and in so many ways, but also a tragedy, as Charles Laughton only directed this one film. Robert Mitchum is so rivetingly magnetic.”

