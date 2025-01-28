Cillian Murphy can do no wrong in Hollywood these days. The Oscar-winning star of Oppenheimer has worked his way up through the industry, flitting effortlessly between the silver screen, stage, and television. He has appeared in almost every genre thinkable; he's appeared in enormous blockbusters like Inception and The Dark Knight Trilogy as the suave, intellectual, wily man who wouldn't look out of place in a John Grisham legal thriller. But he's also known for niche productions like his roles as a haunted survivor and everyman in the horror film 28 Days Later and as an impassionated solider fighting for Ireland's freedom in the Palme d'Or-winning, The Wind That Shakes the Barley.

However, a role Murphy has rarely played is the romantic lead. There were exceptions earlier in his career with the 2008 romantic drama The Edge of Love and the 2007 indie thriller-comedy Watching the Detectives, but the only recent example is his turn in the 2018 Irish film The Delinquent Season, the feature film directorial debut of renowned Irish playwright Mark O'Rowe. Murphy stars alongside Andrew Scott, Eva Birthistle, and Catherine Walker in this story of two seemingly content married couples from suburban Dublin who are forced to confront the fragilities and infidelities of their relationships as they intertwine with one another. The film concerns themes of romantic disloyalty, domestic violence, and terminal illness, so it is by no means a breezy rom-com, but it is a powerful film, anchored by Murphy's rare turn as a romantic lead.

Cillian Murphy Plays a Different Type of Character in 'The Delinquent Season'