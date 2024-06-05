The Big Picture Lionsgate secures distribution rights for film Small Things Like These starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson.

The adaptation of Claire Keegan's novel opened Berlin Film Festival, earning Emily Watson a Silver Bear.

The film reunites Murphy and director Tim Mielants.

Lionsgate has secured the distribution rights for the film Small Things Like These in North America, the UK, and Ireland. The adaptation of Claire Keegan’s acclaimed novel stars Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson, and is directed by Tim Mielants. Small Things Like These opened the Berlin Film Festival this year, where it competed and earned Emily Watson a Silver Bear for her performance. The story is set over Christmas in 1985 and follows devoted father Bill Furlong (Murphy) as he uncovers startling secrets held by a local convent and shocking truths about his own life. The film reunites director Mielants and Murphy, who previously collaborated on the BAFTA Award-winning series Peaky Blinders. The screenplay adaptation was penned by Enda Walsh, a longtime collaborator of Murphy’s The movie is produced, in part, by Artists Equity, the studio founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, alongside Big Things Films, Murphy's production company operated alongside Alan Moloney.

Keegan’s novel Small Things Like These, published in 2021 by Grove Press, received critical acclaim and was shortlisted for several prestigious awards, including the 2022 Booker Prize and the Rathbones Folio Prize. It won the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction and the Kerry Prize for Irish Novel of the Year, among others. Keegan’s previous works have also garnered numerous accolades and have been translated into more than thirty languages.

'Small Things Like These' Needs to Be Seen Theatrically

Image via Berlinale Film Festival

Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed enthusiasm for the film, stating, “We are incredibly proud to bring this film to audiences. Claire Keegan’s book is a captivating, heart-wrenching, and empathetically told story of a character who uncovers not only a local mystery but also discovers who he really is. Cillian is at the peak of his powers, both as an actor and a producer, and it’s exciting to work with Matt and Ben to distribute a film they have shepherded so lovingly. It’s especially meaningful for us to be distributing in Ireland, where we are confident audiences will embrace the film.”

Murphy, reflecting on the project, said, “Especially since Small Things Like These marks the first project from Big Things Films, I’m particularly pleased Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will bring it to audiences in Ireland, the US, and UK. Making the film was a labor of love; I can’t wait to talk about it. We are enormously grateful to Artists Equity for their unwavering support throughout this process. From the moment we shared the script, they have been there for us, and we are immensely grateful for their philosophy and partnership.”

Affleck and Damon also shared their excitement in a joint statement:

“When Cillian and Alan Moloney brought this project to us, we instantly said we wanted to help bring it to life. We couldn’t be prouder of that decision. This is simply a wonderful film, one that we think really does justice to Claire Keegan’s astounding, poignant novella. We are elated to partner with Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions so audiences across the U.S., U.K., and particularly Ireland will be able to see it.”

