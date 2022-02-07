When talking about his ever-expanding company, Walt Disney used to say, “I hope we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.” While that is true, the studio was also saved by Cinderella, the first animated, non-package feature film that Walt Disney Productions would release after World War II, whose success single-handedly saved the company from bankruptcy. Not only would Cinderella rescue Disney from falling apart, it would become one of the company’s most iconic films, setting the groundwork for other classic Disney Princess films, a new age of prosperity for the company, and even became the centerpiece of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Right after Cinderella, one could read the film’s opening lines - “Once upon a time, in a faraway land, there was a tiny kingdom, peaceful, prosperous, and rich in romance and tradition” - to be about the Disney company itself.

Disney as a company long has been steeped in romance and tradition, with a longing to keep its iconic masterpieces sacred, and to look back and remember where the studio came from as it continues to innovate and move forward. But that wasn’t always case with Disney’s animated classics. In the 90s, Disney began releasing direct-to-video sequels to their hits, an understood cash grab that created some of the wildest and most ridiculous films Disney has ever produced. In 1950, Cinderella was the savior of Disney, but in 2007 with Cinderella III: A Twist in Time, we got a a time-travelling story of Cinderella trying to avoid being gaslit by her stepmother Lady Tremaine, who has become a sort of powerful wizard. Yet in this time of odd sequels to animated classics that didn’t need sequels, Cinderella III’s absurdity and embracing of its ludicrous nature made it one of the best direct-to-video sequels Disney made during this period.

Released fifteen years ago on February 6, 2007, Cinderella III came out at the tail end of Disney’s direct-to-video productions. When Disney bought Pixar in 2006, the company made John Lasseter the Chief Creative Officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Lasseter had been vocal about how the direct-to-video sequels tarnished the legacy of Disney’s work, and would soon shut down production of Disney’s video sequels. To Lasseter’s credit, he wasn’t wrong about these releases. While some of them are certainly fun, none of them — not even the wildness of Cinderella III — could be considered “essential.” No one was clamoring for the country music-focused The Fox and the Hound 2 or Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World.

But coming this late in Disney’s experimentation with direct-to-video releases, the subsidiaries responsible for these films - Disney MovieToons and Walt Disney Pictures - had learned what worked and didn’t work. Many of these releases were either comprised of episodes of failed TV shows, which was the case with Cinderella II: Dreams Come True. But these sequels seemed to find a breath of fresh air with arguably the best direct-to-video sequel, 2004’s The Lion King 1½, which showed the events of the first film through the eyes of Timon and Pumbaa, who, as we learn, were actually around during the events of The Lion King.

After the popularity of The Lion King 1½, these sequels improve both in terms of animation quality and narrative. Bambi II actually fleshes out the events for the young deer after his mother’s passing, when he’s learning to live with his father. The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning - the final direct-to-video sequel based on a Disney animated classic - explores the importance of music in Atlantica before the events of the original film. These are all minor stories that didn’t necessarily need to be told, but certainly the latter films in this collection started to move towards stories that felt like they were at least exploring interesting details that the originals never dove into.

This is especially evident when comparing Cinderella II to Cinderella III. Cinderella II: Dreams Come True was little more than three episodes of the planned, but never aired Cinderella Stories animated TV series. One episode explored Cinderella’s first days in the castle, another focused on Cinderella’s mouse friend Jaq and his insecurities about not being able to help Cinderella due to his size, while the final segment told the story of Cinderella’s stepsister Anastasia in her quest to find love. None of these shorts are all that compelling, but they do at least attempt to explore untold story possibilities inherent in this animated world.

But no one direct-to-video sequel pushed the boundaries for what these films could be quite like Cinderella III: A Twist in Time. In the film, Anastasia discovers that Cinderella received her “happily ever after” thanks to the magic of her Fairy Godmother, and soon steals her magic wand. With this power in her hands and the family bitter after watching Cinderella become a princess, Lady Tremaine decides to repair her family’s fortunes by going back to the day Cinderella put on the glass slipper.

What follows is a wild “what if” scenario, where the glass slipper fits Anastasia, while Cinderella is left trying to prove that she is the one that Prince Charming is actually looking for. Lady Tremaine, Anastasia, and Cinderella’s other stepsister Drizella head to the castle, where they try to deceive their way into royalty, while Cinderella teams up with her mice friends Gus and Jaq to infiltrate the castle and make the truth known. Cinderella III: A Twist in Time is almost like a fever dream of a movie, complete with food fights, an evil version of Cinderella’s pumpkin carriage, and Prince Charming jumping out a window to avoid his father. Even compared to what one expected from a direct-to-video sequel, no one could have imagined a time-travelling Cinderella sequel with magically-created Cinderella doubles and an ending that actually negates the happily ending that concluded the original Cinderella.

But it’s that insanity, that attempt to try something so off-the-wall and wild, that makes Cinderella III: A Twist in Time such a delightful oddity. When viewed alongside all the other direct-to-video films, Cinderella III is at least trying something more than either recreating the events of the original film, or loosely tying together episodes of failed TV shows. Cinderella III has the guts to go back to the classic, mess around with this world, and experiment with a masterpiece in a way that Disney would never allow anymore.

Yet despite Disney having a reverence for its animated classics - especially its Princess films - it’s this type of reconfiguring the events of past films that Disney has come back to again and again with their live-action retellings. Films like Cruella and Maleficent showed that the 101 Dalmatians and Sleeping Beauty villains weren’t as bad as we might have originally believed, while even 2015’s live-action Cinderella at least attempted to explain the justification for Lady Tremaine’s actions. While Disney might not have a problem with trying to expand the world of past films, or revisiting older stories—especially if it leads to the levels of monetary success we’ve seen from films like Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book—Cinderella III at this point feels like a bygone era of Disney, an era where these worlds were open sandboxes that could be explored and tinkered around with. No, it rarely worked to the longterm benefit of the brand, but it was unique and wild in a way Disney rarely is anymore.

No one would likely ever say that Disney’s direct-to-video sequel era brought around any true classics as great as the originals, but at least they provided an opportunity to try and fail that Disney just doesn’t have anymore. Cinderella wasn’t built to be a time-travel story, and it’s extremely weird that this film even exists. But that’s the beauty of this beast. Cinderella III: A Twist in Time is by far one of the strangest films that Disney has ever made, but that’s what makes it so worthwhile.

