One of Disney's most recognizable fairy tales is about to premiere on Disney+ in a whole new different way, as Cinderella is getting a special 4K restoration as a part of the World Princess Week celebration. The release will also be related to the company celebrating a century of entertaining the world, recognizing that Walt Disney Animation Studios has been a very relevant part of the legacy the company has managed to create over the course of decades. Coming to the streaming platform on August 25, the restoration will turn out to be the sharpest iteration the classic has ever been seen as, due to the upgrades made in both image and sound quality.

Disney had to pull the original nitrate negative from the Library of Congress, and scanning the successive exposure color records in 4K. After that, the team had to run a cleaning pass to remove dirt and as many artifacts as possible. Using the latest restoration technology available within the industry and using the input from veterans who have worked at Walt Disney Animation Studios for decades, the team was able to make this new version of the 1950 adaptation of the Charles Perrault tale a reality. More than seven decades after Cinderella premiered on the big screen, magic will transform her story once again.

In the romance story, the titular young woman (Ilene Woods) lives with her stepmother (Eleanor Audley) and her stepsisters. The people she lives with force her to do an unbearable amount of chores, without ever giving her a chance to have fun or feeling valued. Everything would change for Cinderella when the Fairy Godmother (Verna Felton) makes her big entrance, giving her an opportunity to attend a dance organized by the royal family that lived near the town. That night, Cinderella falls in love with Prince Charming (William Edward Phipps), but an unfortunate event would force them to look for each other without knowing where to start.

Image via Walt Disney Productions

RELATED: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Cinderella’ Works Because It Unites the Princess & Her Stepmother

Cinderella's Part in Disney's Live-Action Magic

When Disney began to turn their animated classic into live-action remakes, they knew Cinderella would instantly become a priority in their schedule. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the adaptation was released in 2015, and it featured Lily James portraying the titular role. Audiences seemed to fall in love once again with the story about the unlikely princess finding her happily ever after, as the movie earned over $540 million at the worldwide box office. Cate Blanchett played the evil Lady Tremaine, and the feature included original songs to accompany Cinderella's journey.

You can check out an image that demonstrates the difference between the upcoming restoration and the original version of Cinderella below, before the movie premieres on Disney+ on August 25: