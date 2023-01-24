Making herself the belle of the ball all over again, Cinderella is preparing for a 4K UHD makeover. The classic 1950 Disney animated musical film will be revamped and released on March 28, 2023, with an even more vibrantly dazzling version of one of the most beloved on-screen tellings of Charles Perrault’s classic fairytale. As of right now, no special features have been announced for the latest 4K UHD release from the House of Mouse, but there’s always a chance that more details will be rolled out at a later date.

Disney’s Cinderella would be the very first time the iconic tale made it into movie form. By this point, we all know the story, but let us give you a refresher. The titular character’s father has passed away, and she’s now forced to do manual labor around the house for her wicked stepmother and conniving stepsisters. When all the high-born women in the land are invited to a royal ball, Cinderella is barred from going by her stepmother and watches as her stepsisters prepare to woo the handsome Prince Charming. But, with the help of a spell cast by her fairy godmother, Cinderella sneaks off to the ball and becomes the mysterious apple of Prince Charming’s eye, but must dash out before the magic wears off at midnight.

The original fantasy film would go on to spawn a multitude of other projects from animated features like Cinderella II: Dreams Come True and Cinderella III: A Twist in Time to the 1997 live-action musical film, Cinderella. Led by Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston, the unforgettable adaptation recently received a reunion special. Disney revamped the film in a live-action version again back in 2015, which became a precursor to similar reimagined tellings such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid. A star-studded event, the live-action Cinderella boasted a cast that included Lily James in the titular role with Cate Blanchett playing her evil stepmother, and Kenneth Branaugh serving as the film’s director.

While Disney’s long been in the game of re-releasing some of their most cherished productions in 4K UHD, there’s a bit of catching up to do when it comes to those classic animations of yesteryear. With Cinderella soon redistributing in a better-defined format, we can only hope that others like Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, and Alice in Wonderland will follow suit.

