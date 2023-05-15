Cinderella is coming out of the Disney archives to celebrate the company's 100th anniversary. As previously announced, the House of Mouse is delivering a special series of re-releases for its anniversary, including titles from its subsidiaries like Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar. Comic Book Resource revealed the first look at the new Cinderella 4K SteelBook, and it evokes the movie's nostalgic magic for fans.

The top of the cover sees the moment Cinderella first receives her ball gown from the Fairy Godmother. While the back of the book features the iconic glass slipper on the stairs. The real magic is illustrated inside the Steelbook, capturing the moment Prince Charming meets Cinderella for the first time at the ball. The Steelbook release also marks the first time Cinderella will be available to own on a 4K Ultra HD disc.

Disney’s Cinderella Story

Cinderella marked the 12th animated title released from the Disney. It then surpassed the glory and records of 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as the studio's biggest hit. The animated feature, based on Charles Perrault's 1697 fairy tale of the same title, was released in theaters in 1950, featuring the voices of Ilene Woods as Cinderella, Eleanor Audley as the stepmother, Verna Felton as Fairy Godmother, along with Rhoda Williams, James MacDonald, Luis van Rooten and Don Barclay.

The movie went on to become a smashing box office success with incredible songs, even starting several trends the company still thrives on. Cinderella was the second Disney princess and with her iconic glass slippers, silver gown, hairstyle, and rag-to-riches transformation, she presented one of the first on-screen makeovers ever, leaving viewers across the globe swooning. Over the years there have been many iterations of the character, but the charm of the original animated classic is incomparable.

Of late, Disney has been on a spree of updating its classic fairy tales for the contemporary audience. With titles like Peter Pan and Wendy and The Little Mermaid, the Disney Princesses are leading the charge and are no longer damsels in distress. A Cinderella remake is long due given the last live-action came out in 2015 with Lily James in the titular role alongside Richard Madden as Prince Kit, and Cate Blanchett as Lady Tremaine; it became the twelfth highest-grossing film of 2015 in any genre. Universal's 2021 adaptation with Camila Cabello as the title character in her acting debut, alongside Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, was the most-watched movie musical of 2021, however, it failed to impress critics.

Disney's Cinderella Steelbook is scheduled for release on August 1. You can check out the trailer below: