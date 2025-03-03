When it comes to classic films, few studios have created their own quintessential genre in the same way as the Walt Disney Company. For more than 100 years, the Mouse House has enchanted audiences with animated classics, live action spectacles, and immersive theme park experiences (some of which have gone on to create another subgenre of their own). However, out of all the media Disney has produced, it’s hard to find any entry that captures the zeitgeist of the organization like Cinderella. As the film prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary, it continues to influence the company and is largely responsible for Disney’s long-lasting legacy.

‘Cinderella’ Forever Changed Disney’s Princess Canon

At first glance, Cinderella may seem like another entry into Disney’s long rolodex of princess films, but the film is largely responsible for what Disney princesses have become. Snow White may have started the trend, but Cinderella perfected it. Sure, the film has all the magic of other Disney pictures, and its score ranks among the most memorable, but it’s the characters that make this entry so special. While Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) herself is a beloved player, and the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) is one of Disney’s most unforgettable villains, the characters in Cinderella are so beautifully fleshed out and well written, starting with the titular character herself.

Cinderella (Ilene Woods) is far from a damsel in distress. While certainly the victim of her stepfamily’s abuse, she is Disney’s first princess to not be passive about her situation. From the time she appears on screen, she makes it clear that she intends to rise above the terrible treatment of the Tremaine family, even if it means escaping into her dreams. And when the opportunity to do something about it comes along in the form of the ball, she finds a way to go. As if that wasn’t inspiring enough, Cinderella started a really important trend for the Disney princess. For Snow White, her greatest dream is to be carried away by her prince, but for Cinderella, the prince is never the goal; her own joy is. The prince is just an added bonus. It’s a stark contrast to her sisters who are out solely for the prince, and adds a beautiful depth to Cinderella that had yet to be seen in Disney films.

This trend became common during the Disney Renaissance period, where characters like Ariel (Jodi Benson), Belle (Paige O’Hara), and Jasmine (Linda Larkin/Lea Salonga) find love along the way to their own personal fulfillment. Additionally, it’s Cinderella who saves the day for herself, after her stepfamily tries to keep her from trying on the glass slipper by locking her away and then smashing it. Cinderella bravely faces them and reveals the spare shoe, which ultimately sets her free from her imprisonment, not unlike the heroic actions audiences would eventually see from characters like Merida (Kelly Macdonald) and Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho). Cinderella’s tend setting wasn’t limited to just the film either.

‘Cinderella’ Has Become a Symbol for the Walt Disney Company