When it comes to classic Disney films, a few are more recognizable than the rest, and among the most iconic is Cinderella. The story follows Cinderella (voiced by Ilene Woods), an orphan who is mistreated by her stepmother (Eleanor Audley), as she falls in love with a prince (William Phipps) and all her dreams come true. While some claim the story is dated, with the prince falling desperately in love at their first meeting but only being able to find her because of the shoe she left behind, Cinderella is about much more than that. With the titular character's kindness and hopefulness, Cinderella becomes much more than a love story. Disney's film may look very different from the original fairytale, but it has held a special place in the hearts of audiences for 75 years, and with good reason.

The magical story captivated audiences in 1950 and has remained relevant, even becoming one of Disney's best live action remakes. But long before that, Cinderella cemented its importance in the Disney catalog. Even before its release, Cinderella was one of the most important films Disney would ever make because the future of the company was in the balance. The success of the animated masterpiece actually saved Walt Disney's company from financial ruin. But Cinderella did more than make a desperately needed profit. It represented a return to the kind of story that made Disney famous, creating the possibility for an entire franchise of Disney Princesses and proving what drew audiences to these stories. Cinderella left a lasting impact on Disney, earning its place among the classics.

'Cinderella's Success Was Crucial for Disney

Image via Disney

Disney earned its reputation for animated films in the late 30s and early 40s, starting with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was among the first feature-length animated films (though contrary to popular belief, not strictly the first). But despite the success of Disney's premier film, by 1950, the company was struggling. After World War II, Disney's films hit a lull. Though loved now, even Pinocchio, Fantasia, and Bambi didn't turn an immediate profit, which the company needed, especially since Walt Disney owed the Bank of America millions for funding his films. So, strange as it may seem, Cinderella was a last-ditch effort to save the Disney Company.

Unlike Walt Disney's other films, Cinderella had a tight budget and rigid schedule. Walt was known to scrap months of work (he most famously did so with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio), but it wasn't an option for Cinderella. The production team meticulously filmed reference footage for the entire film, hoping to make Cinderella and the Stepmother feel real despite the fantastical elements of the film. It was a departure from protocol from other films, which only used reference footage for certain sequences, but Cinderella had to be done right.

Though Disney took a major risk, it ultimately paid off. Cinderella was an overwhelming success, which is just what the company needed. The film saw a huge increase in profits for the company. Though it cost only 2 million, it grossed more than 4 million upon release and has only made more money since. (For reference, Pinocchio cost 2.6 million, and its first theatrical run grossed 1.4 million.) With such an overwhelming increase, Cinderella saved Disney, allowing it to go on to make so many other classics.

'Cinderella' Proved What People Wanted From Disney