With the public domain opening on so many classic children’s characters and fairy tales, the minds of horror-loving directors have been working overtime to present fans with their own demented spin. Just last week, we received news that the sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey would begin filming in the fall and today, another fan-favorite character’s happy ending is coming undone.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Louisa Warren will be helming Cinderella’s Curse, on behalf of ChampDog Films. While no plot details have been released at this time, Warren promised that audiences were in for “an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know,” adding, “There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands.” With this bit of information, it would seem as though the slasher in this feature will be the titular would-be princess herself. From what we know of the original rags-to-riches story, Cinderella is treated horribly by her wicked stepmother and stepsisters, meaning that it’s more than likely that they’ll be the ones to fall into her crosshairs. There’s also the possibility that her fairy godmother will be more of a bloodthirsty and vengeance-driven character than the one who would bibbidi-bobbidi-boo pumpkins into coaches.

Cinderella’s Curse is expected to land in October 2023 with shopping to begin at AFM. Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna, and Danielle Scott star in the title which was penned by Harry Boxley, one of the stars and writers of Jason Arber’s (Kick-Ass) horror makeover, Mary Had a Little Lamb.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Gets a Blood-Soaked Digital Release

What Other Classics Are Receiving Gore-Filled Makeovers?

Rhys Frake-Waterfield has been seeing nothing but red since Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey caused blood to rain down on the Hundred Acre Wood. A highly-anticipated adaptation, the success of the film depends on who you ask with some loving the ingenuity of the filmmaker’s twist and others slamming it. Regardless of what the critics have said, Frake-Waterfield won’t be slowing down any time soon. He already has the gears turning on not just a sequel for Blood and Honey but also two other brutal reimaginings: Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning. Not the only director out there dead set on turning fantasy to nightmares, Steven LaMorte also brought a little murder to the holiday season with his feature, The Mean One, which starred Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton.

Filming for Cinderella’s Curse will begin next month in the UK. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more information.