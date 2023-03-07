“Her stepmother-to-be was a woman of keen feeling and refined taste,” so introduces the narrator of Disney’s live-action Cinderella to the Evil Stepmother, portrayed masterfully by Cate Blanchett. “And she, too, had known grief. But she wore it wonderfully well.” Whether speaking about the classic fairy tale itself or the legendary Disney adaptations, first in 1950 and again in 2015, Cinderella is still often framed as a story of a damsel in distress. Into the modern age, she’s been criticized over and over again, along with other princesses from Disney’s Silver Age, for “not doing anything.” Author Peggy Orenstein even wrote an entire book entitled Cinderella Ate My Daughter based on the idea that princesses like Cinderella don’t do very much and just wait around for a prince to save them.

But the tale, and by extension Disney's live-action adaptation, is much more fascinating when examined for the similarities between Cinderella and her new stepmother. While there are countless theories on why the Evil Stepmother chooses to treat her new stepdaughter the way she does, the live-action Cinderella asks us to consider these two characters as not all that different from each other: both of these women have known grief, but both of them have reacted to it differently. Could Cinderella and her stepmother have clashed so heavily because of how similar they were to each other? Could the ways in which they both held their experiences have greatly shaped the outcome of their lives at the end of the fairy tale? That's what Cinderella seeks to answer.

Cinderella Allegedly “Doesn’t Do Anything”

While Cinderella does in many ways represent the patriarchal oppression of women, the theory that she “doesn’t do anything” in her own fairy tale is outrageously false. It’s easy to think that way, of course: from a Disney standpoint, all she does is sing songs with birds and mice, get bullied by her stepsisters, and by some miracle gets plucked from obscurity to marry a prince in the end, who is commonly interpreted as “saving” her from her miserable life.

Fair to say that the 1950 animated film doesn’t do much to debunk this concept. But it was 1950, and the idea of gender equality was in a monumentally different place. So when it came time for Disney’s Cinderella to return to the big screen in the form of a live-action adaptation in 2015, it made for an interesting running time to see how its producers would handle the tale’s more controversial history in the half-century since it last touched the tale theatrically. What followed was not only a beautiful film both in terms of cinematography and screenplay but an extremely understated portrayal of grief.

Why Does the Stepmother Treat Her So Badly?

Image via Disney

We’re all given to understand as children that Cinderella’s mother died, and her father remarried a woman who was bitter, cold, and unloving towards her new stepdaughter. Then her father died, leaving her alone in the care of a stepmother and two stepsisters who essentially transform her into a slave. But rarely have those aspects of her life been portrayed so vividly, outside of perhaps the non-Disney production of Ever After starring Drew Barrymore.

Disney’s live-action film depicts in clear detail how Cinderella loses her mother as a child, a woman who encouraged her love of imagination and whimsy, and pleads with her daughter on her deathbed to always have courage and be kind. These traits have power, more than she knows, she tells her. Time passes and pain turns to memory, the narrator reminds us. Cinderella has grown into a young woman, portrayed now by Lily James, and her father informs her of his decision to remarry to Lady Tremaine, a widow with two daughters who recently lost her husband.

Her new stepmother was also someone who’d known grief, the narrator tells us. While it’s often a given that Lady Tremaine would have had to lose a husband in order to marry a new one, the idea that she had also known grief in her life is an aspect of the fairy tale scarcely considered elsewhere. Sure, there are innumerable theories across several academic disciplines that can give you theories on why the Evil Stepmother treated Cinderella the way she did. The most widely accepted one is that Cinderella’s cheerful and positive demeanor, even in the light of abuse and deplorable living conditions, so repulsed the Stepmother that she just kept trying to beat that optimism out of the girl. But why, exactly?

Cinderella is a Tale About How Different People Carry Grief

Image via Disney

The answer is: grief! While Lady Tremaine is not a character to sympathize with, Disney’s live-action adaptation at least gives time and place for her actions so that the audience can better understand her. It’s a crucial reminder: Cinderella is not the only one who has known grief in this tale. The difference between herself and her new stepmother, however, is how they’ve chosen to carry their respective grief and how it has influenced their lives.

Even in the face of such bullying and abuse at the hands of people she’s supposed to call family, Cinderella clings to her mother’s final wishes, that she always have courage and be kind—even when other people absolutely do not deserve it. Far from just being a girl who sings songs with animals all day while doing chores, and waiting for a prince to save her, Cinderella manages to survive years of neglect and violence by maintaining a relentlessly positive attitude. She still has her own emotions and lets herself cry them out, but she knows how to wipe her own tears and keep going. She’s rewarded in the end with a prince who wants to marry her, but she would have survived on her own regardless, rescuing herself time and time again. This, you claim, is “not doing anything”?

Lady Tremaine, meanwhile, is a highly shallow and materialistic person who says she married the first time for love. When he died and left them with nothing but a string of bad debts, she married the second time for the sake of survival, and yet that too did not evade death from arriving at her doorstep. For everything in life, she attests, you must pay, pay, pay. Cinderella disagrees. “Kindness is free,” she says. “Love is free.”

Her stepmother scoffs at such nonsense. It’s only when she smashes her stepdaughter’s remaining glass slipper does she demand to know why she treats her so badly. It’s because she’s good, innocent, and young—three things Lady Tremaine is no longer. It’s a reminder of the things that her grief took from her, the ways in which the woman chose to respond to her own negative feelings. Ultimately, the Evil Stepmother is the living, breathing embodiment of the phrase “hurt people hurt people.”

Disney’s Live-Action Cinderella is Worth a Revisit

Image via Allison Shearmur Productions

None of this excuses the way that Lady Tremaine treats Cinderella, or any version of the Evil Stepmother in any number of iterations of the classic fairy tale. But the Stepmother makes for an interesting character study, and Disney’s live-action adaptation of the story does a fantastic job at boiling down what the fairy tale is really about: the ways in which different people carry grief.

Cinderella chose to cling relentlessly to the positivity and optimism instilled in her from childhood, whereas Lady Tremaine let her grief fester until she had to take it out on another person. The circumstances in which the two characters suffered from loss are quite different, but the power struggle it leads to between them makes their grief very much the same. Thus, a rewatch of Disney’s live-action Cinderella might force you to look at classic fairy tales differently, and the messages that they still have to impart centuries later.