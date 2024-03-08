The Big Picture CinderElmo is the weirdest Cinderella adaptation because it features a three-and-a-half-year-old monster as the lead character.

The Sesame Street twist includes a fairy godperson, a human prince turned dog, and a princess ball that involves Muppets vying for love.

Despite its oddities, CinderElmo is surprisingly heartwarming and showcases the classic message of friendship and acceptance.

"A Tale as Old as Time." sings Mrs. Potts (Angela Lansbury) in the titular song from 1991's Beauty and the Beast, although it may be more true of another Disney classic: Cinderella. The first recorded story in the Cinderella vein harks back to Greece in the sixth century BCE, in which an eagle steals the shoe of a Greek courtesan named Rhodopis, flies it across the Mediterranean, and smack into the lap of an Egyptian king. Since then, the Cinderella story has been told and retold countless times. The name 'Cinderella' alone has been used as an adjective, most often to describe sports teams that come out of nowhere to win championships. There's no contest, though, when it comes to adaptations: Disney is tops. Ever since it came out in 1950, no Cinderella adaptation has been Cinderella enough to knock it off the top of the heap, but it doesn't mean no one has tried. Some efforts are great, some are meh, while others are flat-out weird. And for our money, the weirdest adaptation has a red, furry monster who is three-and-a-half years old: Sesame Street's Elmo (Kevin Clash) in CinderElmo.

'CinderElmo' Brings Cinderella to Sesame Street

CinderElmo opens in the Kingdom of Sesame, where the dirt and grime-covered Elmo - a cringingly upbeat Elmo - lives with his wicked Stepmother (Kathy Najimy) and his stepbrothers, Telly Monster (Martin Robinson) and Baby Bear (David Rudman), Zoe (Fran Brill), the household dog and a host of mice. The entire family receives invitations to the Princess' Ball. Except, of course, for CinderElmo. At the castle, the King's town crier, Grover (Frank Oz), reminds King Fred (Joey Mazzarino) that he will lose the kingdom unless Princess Charming (the stunningly beautiful Keri Russell is the perfect princess) gets married... by midnight! So, an invitation goes out to every man and monster in the kingdom to attend the ball. Even CinderElmo, until the Stepmother nixes it, leaving CinderElmo locked inside the house as she and the stepbrothers head to the ball.

Gazing out the window, CinderElmo sees a falling star and makes a wish. Next thing you know, his fairy godfather godperson (Oliver Platt) shows up. After CinderElmo has washed up, his fairy godperson gives him and Zoe some snazzy threads, turns the dog, Prince, into a prince (French Stewart), the dog bowl into a carriage, and the mice into horses. But this deal only lasts until midnight, so off they go to the ball. At the ball, Princess Charming chats up her various suitors, but CinderElmo is the only one she's taken with.

Princess Charming Finds the Perfect Fit in 'CinderElmo'

The band strikes up, and everyone joins in the dance, except for CinderElmo, who has been entangled in a cloak, thanks to ol' Stepmommy. With the help of Zoe and Prince, CinderElmo walks past the watchful Stepmother in a suit of armor, looking to take part in the last dance. The armor gives way and crashes to the ground, sending CinderElmo across the floor. Princess Charming picks him up, and they share a magical dance. Naturally, it's moments before midnight, so before he can introduce himself, CinderElmo bolts off, returning home just before the magic wears off.

CinderElmo is short a shoe, however, having left one behind at the palace, and since Princess Charming has chosen the mysterious red monster to be her husband, the royal family sets out to find the owner of said shoe. Arriving at the Stepmother's home, the royal family brings out the shoe to be tried on. The shoe doesn't fit Telly Monster or Baby Bear, but when CinderElmo appears, the princess recognizes him right away and proposes. CinderElmo turns her down - he is only three and a half and hasn't even started kindergarten - but insists they can be great friends, maybe dance together, or even play miniature golf at the palace. But, the princess does get her prince when the fairy godperson turns Prince the dog back into Prince the human. Everyone is invited to the palace to celebrate. Oh, right, the losing-the-kingdom thing. Thankfully, Grover reminds the King that he is the King and, as such, can change the law. Crisis averted. Roll credits.

What Makes 'CinderElmo' the Weirdest of the Weird

Full disclosure: CinderElmo isn't aiming for the age group of anyone here at Collider. Presumably, I haven't met them all. But it's still pretty weird, even for the Sesame Street faithful. There's your typical Muppet music sequences, but nothing that sticks in your head for any length of time. That's actually a good thing. Then there's the fact that CinderElmo is dingy, grimy, and dusty. All fine and good, but how do you have such conditions and not have Oscar the Grouch anywhere to be seen? Kathy Najimy makes a great Stepmother, but two things are working against her. First, while she isn't flat-out evil in this adaptation, any child who's seen her in Hocus Pocus is sure to connect the dots (Sesame Street seems to have trouble with movie witches). Secondly, she makes Elmo sad. By doing so, it wouldn't matter if she was all sunshine and rainbows: she may as well have picked up a puppy and drop-kicked it across the room. It's the same reaction. Oliver Platt as the fairy godfather is quite funny, but the joke surrounding fairy gender roles ("I'm your fairy godfather. Sorry, your fairy godPERSON.") seems out of place given the target audience.

There are a few scenes featuring Elmo dancing in the stars, once with Princess Charming, and what springs to mind is just how eerily close it looks to the infamous The Star Wars Holiday Special. And everyone is just so nice. The weirdest part? The whole Gotta-Find-the-Princess-a-Hubby ball. Not so much that Princess Charming is cool with being wooed by Muppets, but, well, let's look at Bert (Oz) and Ernie (Steve Whitmire). They approach the princess together, having already planned that because they're best friends (cough, cough), so long as one wins her hand, the other can also stay at the palace. For what? A ménage à trois? Or would that be a Muppage à trois? Then there's CinderElmo. The whole purpose of the ball is to find a husband for the princess. Why would a three-and-a-half-year-old monster want to go in the first place? And isn't it painfully obvious that Elmo isn't husband material? The dude hasn't even been to kindergarten. You'd think that, at the very least, finding out that the monster she has her sights set on is way too young, she'd turn around and hurl. CinderElmo is already playing pretty fast and loose with the story, so why isn't the ball set up to find the princess a BFF? So many questions. Why are the step-brothers nice to CinderElmo? Why is Cookie Monster (Oz) the kingdom's baker? Wouldn't he eat all the stock? How can a two-foot-tall Elmo make a full suit of armor walk, even for just a few steps? There may be weirder Cinderella stories, and there are contenders, but a pre-K, annoyingly chipper red monster trying to hook up with a human princess takes the cake. Or was that Cookie Monster?

