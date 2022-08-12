For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!

In 1997, Robert Iscove (She's All That) directed one of the most iconic adaptations of Cinderella to grace the screen. Jam-packed with an all-star cast, the made-for-television musical was reworked from the original 1957 televised musical starring a young Julie Andrews, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The reboot was bright and colorful with unforgettable costumes and musical numbers, and "...marked a groundbreaking moment in television history, introducing America's first Black Cinderella (Brandy) and Fairy Godmother (Whitney Houston)."

In celebration of both its 25th anniversary and World Princess Week, ABC will be airing an hour-long special, Cinderella: The Reunion, that will reunite the original cast of the 1997 Disney film to discuss their experiences during production, and will include behind-the-scenes with multiple Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Whitney Houston. Fans will get to learn more about the impact Cinderella had on Hollywood representation of the time, as well as enjoy interviews with stars who were inspired by its magic and message.

Image via ABC

Joining the cast on the Wonderful World of Disney will be "Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter," who played the Fabulous Godmother in 2021's Amazon Original Cinderella, off-Broadway's Jade Jones, who portrays Belle in Beauty in the Beast, and singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall who says he's taken inspiration from the '97 film "throughout his career." To top off the evening, The Reunion will include interviews with members of the production team like Debra Martin Chase and Neil Meron, as well as costume designer Ellen Mirojnick.

Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals, spoke on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, saying:

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of 'Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella' is being celebrated on its original network. Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their 'Cinderella' first charmed the largest audience in television history."

The year Cinderella premiered on television, 60 million viewers tuned in, and the adaptation garnered the praise of critics and fans like. Between Norwood and Houston's excellent performances, and a number of enchanting originals from Rodgers & Hammerstein's score, Cinderella earned a total of 7 Emmy nominations. To fans' delight, in February 2021, Disney+ began streaming the film for nostalgia and a whole new generation.

The original cast included Brandy and the late Whitney Houston, as well as Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constatina, Paolo Montalban as Prince Christopher, Victor Garber as King Maximillian, Bernadette Peters as the Stepmother, Jason Alexander as Lionel and Veanne Cox as Calliope.

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air on ABC on Tuesday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Following the event, The Wonderful World of Disney will air 1997's Cinderella for the first time in over two decades. You can read the official synopsis below, and watch the trailer for the special before tuning in: