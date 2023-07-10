After the twisted take on the fan-favorite bear in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey became a box office success, the makers at ITN Studios are all geared up to give a murderous twist to Cinderella’s classic fairytale. The studio released the first look of its upcoming feature Cinderella’s Curse to Variety, and it's as blood-soaked as you can imagine.

The movie stars Kelly Rian Sanson (She Said) as the titular princess as one image sees her donning the classic blonde curls, and covered in sweat, cuts, and blood. Another image sees another blonde girl with a white mask and probably holding a knife. The final image sees a terrified Sanson looking on at something in horror. All over the feature looks intriguing for the audience that favors the horror genre or is looking for a spin on the classic fairytales.

What’s Cinderella’s Curse About?

Most plot details are kept tightly under wraps as the feature began shooting in the U.K. with Sanson, Chrissie Wunna (Dragon Fury) as the fairy godmother, and Danielle Scott (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) as the evil stepmother. Further rounding off the cast are Natasha Tosini, Simon Ellis, Charlotte Coleman, Matthew Baunsgard, Scott McGlynn, and more. The feature is produced and directed by Louisa Warren from a script by Harry Boxley. Speaking of the project the director teased, “This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know,” said Warren. Adding, “There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

Warren’s credits include titles like Britain's Greatest Ghost Stories (2023), The Ghosts of Borley Rectory (2021), and The Suit Weareth the Man (2020) among others. While Blood and Honey came as a surprise for the audience, it amassed a cult following while garnering $5 million at the worldwide box office. It’ll be interesting to see how the audience responds to this gory retelling of Cinderella’s story as expectations will soar after the success of the previous movie.

Cinderella’s Curse will be released in October, this year just in time for Halloween.