Whether it's from the Disney animated classic or the various live-action interpretations, Cinderella is no stranger to the big screen. Now the original fairy tale is gearing up for a new horrifying retelling as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting has revealed brand-new images from Cinderella’s Curse, an upcoming horror film based on the classic story.

The images feature the titular character at the story’s signature ball. However, this iteration of the classic princess instead echoes the likes of Carrie with her face and gown drenched in blood, ready to showcase her revenge on those who wronged her. Cinderella is no stranger to modernized adaptations, with the classic tale proving to be incredibly malleable to film. However, a horror-themed twist could bring new life to the often-revisited story. Additional details on the upcoming project remain under wraps, but the film will follow in the same footsteps as Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, another movie by ITN Studios that adapted a classic children’s story with a modern horror spin.

The film is directed by Louisa Warren, who also serves as a producer on the project, with its screenplay written by Harry Boxley. The film stars Kelly Rian Sanson, Chrissie Wunna and Danielle Scott. “This is an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling,” Warren said about what to expect from the upcoming movie. With the promise of an extreme gory experience soon on the way, horror fans have much to look forward to as the latest Cinderella nears its October release.

Cinderella’s Curse is the Latest in a Wave of Horror Re-imaginings

It goes without saying that there has been a significant rise in horror-themed adaptations of classic children’s stories recently, with the most notable example being this year’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. However, Cinderella’s Curse isn’t the only horror adaptation currently in the works as Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who previously helmed Blood and Honey, is developing a terrifying new take on Bambi, titled Bambi: The Reckoning, alongside Peter Pan, fittingly called Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. With so many horror-themed adaptations currently in development, it appears nobody’s favorite childhood stories are safe from receiving their own terrifying retelling.

Cinderella’s Curse debuts in theaters this October. Check out the official images from the upcoming horror film below, alongside the official trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.