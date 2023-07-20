At this point, it's a widely known fact that the all-smiling fairy tale stories that the likes of Disney produce were not quite in the same spirit as the original folk tales they're based on. In reality, those fairy tales were meant to warn children of the dangers of the world, with their themes and styling often taking quite cruel and horrifying turns. Many filmmakers in the Hollywood era have adapted the classic Brothers Grimm tales, often focusing on the love and joy that can be found in the stories in order to make them appropriate for a modern young audience. One such story that seems to have had many a great remake is Cinderella. As a tale told to children across the world, Cinderella is considered timeless and has been retold in many forms, however, most of these forms tend to be in the spirit of the famous Disney adaption rather than the Brothers Grimm tale. So, perhaps finally, it is time to see the true horror that can live within the cracked facade of innocence in the Cinderella story. Made by ITN Studios, the same team that brought the world Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, comes Cinderella's Curse, a gory romp that's perfect for this Halloween season. So, with that in mind and plenty of news about the movie releasing regularly, here is everything we know about Cinderella's Curse so far.

Related:'Cinderella's Curse' Is Stained With Blood in First Images From Horror Remake

When Is Cinderella's Curse Coming Out?

Although an exact release date has not yet been officially released, we do know that ITN Studios are aiming to launch Cinderella's Curse sometime in October. Given that Halloween is perfect for this film, it is no surprise that fans may be waiting until the season of spooks to indulge in this violent retelling of a much-loved classic, as another movie joins the pantheon of live-action Cinderellas.

Is There a Trailer for Cinderella's Curse?

Unfortunately, there is not yet a trailer for Cinderella's Curse. However, very recently, some new images from the movie were released for the viewing pleasure of the preying public. The images show our well-known lead character in a way we have never seen her before, as Cinderella channels her inner Carrie in a blood-drenched dress. Given the cult success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, there will be an expectation for this movie to visually live up to its spiritual predecessor, with these first-look images certainly suggesting that will be the case. While you wait for the trailer for Cinderella's Curse to be released, here is a reminder of the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when the Cinderella's Curse trailer drops.

Where Can You Watch Cinderella's Curse?

As it stands, Cinderella's Curse will be receiving a theatrical release upon its debut. There is not yet news of a streaming release for a film but, for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home, all is not lost. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is now available on Digital, which suggests that Cinderella's Curse may also receive similar treatment. While you wait for the film, here's the link to rent Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Amazon:

Rent on Amazon

Who Is Starring in Cinderella's Curse?

Given that the characters from the original tale are engrained in the collective minds of the modern world, the casting team for Cinderella's Curse had one hell of a job to do. So far, fan reception to the casting has been positive, especially when one considers the genre of this film, with many praising the casting of the likes of Kelly Rian Sanson (She Said) as Cinderella, Lauren Budd (Runaways) as an Evil Stepsister, Natasha Tosini (Quarantine Leap) as the other Evil Stepsister, Danielle Scott (Pterodactyl) as the Stepmother, and Sam Barrett (The South Westerlies) as Prince Levin. Many other actors have been cast in this ensemble as well, including Chrissie Wunna (Dragon Fury) as the Fairy Godmother who, in an interview with Bloody Disgusting, said this about her character: "The fairy godmother [in our movie] is cunning, cruel and deadly. Things are going to get extremely bloody when she’s around." This has led many to wonder just where this iteration of the most famous of all Godparents ranks in the history of the role.

Related:This Is the Most Remade Story of All Time

What Is Cinderella's Curse About?

Image via ChampDog Films

Although there is not yet an official plot synopsis for Cinderella's Curse, some suggestions of what to expect have already been made. Director Louisa Warren (Cannibal Cabin) has previously said, “This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling", with Chrissie Wunna adding that “Our version of Cinderella winks towards Carrie". With a clear emphasis being put on the visual terror of this film, fans can maybe expect a simple narrative but, within the genre that this tale will sit, that is exactly what all fans will want. By hook or by crook, a film of this style needs to bring the gory thunder, and Cinderella's Curse looks to be doing just that.

Who Is Making Cinderella's Curse?

Joining the aforementioned producer and director Louisa Warren on the team behind the film are the likes of writer Harry Boxley (Mary Had a Little Lamb) and executive producers Stuart Alson (The Bounty Men) and Nicole Holland (Locked In). The movie is being edited by Jack James (Malady) and the music is composed by James Cox (Firenado).

More Cinderella Remakes That You Can Watch Right Now

If you simply cannot wait until October to get your twisted fix of character, here are two other alternative versions of Cinderella to watch in the meantime:

Sneakerella (2022)

Image via Disney

Of course, one of the most common ways to reinvent a long-told story is to flip the genders, with Sneakerella doing just that. The movie, which is available on Disney+, follows a man in the oft-worn female shoes of Cinderella, only this time they are sneakers instead of glass slippers. The man falls for the daughter of a basketball star, and the rest is exactly what fans of Cinderella will both expect and crave.

Watch on Disney+

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Image via Warner Bros.

This now-famous retelling of the fairy tale saw the likes of Hilary Duff (The Perfect Man), Regina King (Ray), and Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie) take on some of literature's most famous characters with a noughties twist. Funnily enough, some elements of the setting could be considered dated these days (though not as much as the original tale), with flip phones and clunky computers crucial to the plot. A Cinderella Story does a great job of modernizing a classic and has since been rightfully rewatched regularly by the countless fans of 2000s teen movies.

Rent on Amazon