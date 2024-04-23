The Big Picture Cinderella's Revenge puts a frightening spin on the classic fairy tale with a murderous Cinderella.

Horror adaptations of child-friendly classics, like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, are gaining popularity.

The Cinderella-based slasher film features a sinister fairy godmother and a twisted transformation mask.

Cinderella’s darkest wishes are about to come true courtesy of her fairy godmother in an exclusive to Collider clip for the upcoming nightmare-inducing film, Cinderella’s Revenge. The latest childhood tale to take a twisted turn stars Lauren Staerck (Bloody Mary Returns) as the titular belle of the ball and Natasha Henstridge (Species) as her benevolent fairy godmother. The sneak peek shows the moment in which the two women’s paths first cross, with Cinderella’s fairy godmother using her powers to force a startling introduction between them. Revealing her purpose, the fairy godmother tells Cinderella that she’s arrived to make the young woman’s dreams of attending the royal ball come true. With a little magic and a heavy side of sass and wit, the fairy godmother transforms her latest project from drab to fab and prepares her for a night that she won’t soon forget.

Following in the footsteps of other recently released horror-ified children’s classics, Cinderella’s Revenge director, Andy Edwards will be putting a tormented twist on the fairytale that many of us remember from our youth. The slasher flick will have many of the same characters from the original - including the evil step-sisters and stepmother—but will instead allow Cinderella to exact her revenge physically rather than stealing the heart of the Prince—although she may take his heart in another way. The adaptation will see Cinderella come into possession of a mask that allows her to transform from her mousy, introverted ways into a psychotic killing machine.

Audiences’ Fascination With Horror Adaptations Of Child-Friendly Classics

Sure, many of the tales that turned into Disney movies of yesteryear drew their storylines from the unsettling works of the Brothers Grimm, but seeing them in all of their horrific glory via feature-length productions has taken things to an entirely new level. Cinderella’s Revenge isn’t the only Cinderella-based fright-filled big-screen project in the works, either, as another titled Cinderella’s Curse is also expected out later this year. Demand for these re-imaginings of beloved fairy tales seemingly began last year with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which put a bloody twist on the characters living in the Hundred Acre Wood.

Since then, other movies like Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio: Unstrung, have gone into development with a Blood and Honey sequel slaying so hard that it received the green light for a third film. Even Mickey Mouse isn’t safe after entering the public domain, as there’s now a horror version of Steamboat Willie on the way.

Check out our exclusive Cinderella’s Revenge sneak peek below and catch it in theaters on April 26.