The Big Picture Cinderella's Revenge is a new horror film that puts a dark twist on the beloved fairytale character.

The film features violence and a mask that turns Cinderella into a vengeful killer.

Fans of the fairytale can expect a familiar story with unexpected surprises and a different perspective.

Presenting a beloved legacy character in a horror tale has become a new trend most notably started with last year’s Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is set to release a sequel this year. Recently, when Steamboat Willie came into public domain many new horror features around the character were announced and now we have our first look at Cinderella’s Revenge, a blood soaked tale full of vengeance.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled a set of new images and a trailer for the upcoming horror flick directed by Andy Edwards. The first image sees Lauren Staerck as the titular character soaked in blood, another sees her with her fairy godmother (Natasha Henstridge), right before the ball. Another image sees a very threatening fairy godmother along with one image where Cinderella, has the mysterious mask on which lets her kill anyone she wants. And for a gruesome effect, the accompanying trailer tells the regular tale but includes violence beyond your imagination as the fairy godmother bestows Cinderella with the killing mask as her evil step-mother and sisters tests her limits.

‘Cinderella’s Revenge’ Tells the Tale as Old as Time with Proper Violence

Edwards describes his feature as a retelling of the story that everybody knows "We have Cinderella, we have the evil stepmother, we have the two evil sisters, and they treat her pretty badly. But there’s a few twists in it and a few surprises. There's sex and violence, as well, which you might not expect. So, something for everyone!" Cinderella perhaps is the most adapted fairy tale but always with a twist, fans can be rest assured that this is the same tale they know but is seen from a different lens.

In Cinderella’s Revenge the idea of its central character turning evil has been handled carefully as the film uses a mask to turn her violent. “The idea is that Cinderella is this innocent person, so the mask is a way of her turning to the dark side," Edwards explains. "Cinderella's revenge in the fairytale is by being successful and marrying the prince, but in this there’s proper physical, violent revenge." Edwards directs from a script written by Tom Jolliffe. The film also casts Stephanie Lodge as Katherine, Beatrice Fletcher as Josephine, Megan Purvis as Rachel, Darrell Griggs as the Prince and more.

With a stellar cast and inspiring idea Cinderella’s Revenge is one feature in the sub-genre to look forward to. The film debuts on April 26.