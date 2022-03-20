On Saturday, March 19, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi Dune was awarded Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Live Action Motion Picture at the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards — making it even more of a likely contender to win the Sound category at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Founded in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is a non-profit organization that bestows recognition upon the year’s most outstanding achievements in sound design and mixing. After a virtual event in 2021 due to the pandemic, this year’s awards returned to being hosted at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The host of this event was comedian-author Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds).
Dune’s sound mixing team consisted of production mixer Mac Ruth, re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett, re-recording mixer Douglas Hemphill, scoring mixer Alan Meyerson, ADR mixer Tommy O’Connell, and foley mixer Don White. They were recognized for their innovative and outstanding work. You can learn more about Dune’s sound mixing by watching the behind-the-scenes featurette, which details how some of the most impressive sounds in the film, like that of the giant sandworms, were created. Bartlett accepted the award and thanked the rest of the team in his speech. The other films that Dune beat in that category were West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, No Time to Die, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
On the animation side of the awards, Disney’s vibrant musical Encanto won top honors for Best Animated Motion Picture. The award-winning team behind the film’s sound includes original dialogue mixer Paul McGrath, re-recording mixer David E. Fluhr, re-recording mixer Gabriel Guy, song mixer David Boucher, scoring mixer Alvin Wee, ADR mixer Doc Kane, and foley mixer Scott Curtis. Producer and director Sir Ridley Scott (House of Gucci, Last Duel) was awarded the honorary Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, which he accepted via video.
Yellowstone and Ted Lasso also took home wins in the television category.
See the complete list of this year’s CAS winners below:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE-ACTION
‘Dune’
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
‘Encanto’
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’
Production Mixer: Emily Strong
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglass
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
‘Mare of Easttown’ Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm”
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
‘Yellowstone’: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
‘Ted Lasso’: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES
or SPECIALS
‘The Beatles Get Back: Part 3’
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Giles Martin
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Shure Incorporated for the Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST-PRODUCTION
Dolby Laboratories for the Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Lily Adams, Savannah College of Art and Design