The CAS awards further help set up expectations for the approaching Academy Awards.

On Saturday, March 19, Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi Dune was awarded Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Live Action Motion Picture at the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards — making it even more of a likely contender to win the Sound category at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Founded in 1964, The Cinema Audio Society is a non-profit organization that bestows recognition upon the year’s most outstanding achievements in sound design and mixing. After a virtual event in 2021 due to the pandemic, this year’s awards returned to being hosted at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The host of this event was comedian-author Kirsten Vangsness (Criminal Minds).

Dune’s sound mixing team consisted of production mixer Mac Ruth, re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett, re-recording mixer Douglas Hemphill, scoring mixer Alan Meyerson, ADR mixer Tommy O’Connell, and foley mixer Don White. They were recognized for their innovative and outstanding work. You can learn more about Dune’s sound mixing by watching the behind-the-scenes featurette, which details how some of the most impressive sounds in the film, like that of the giant sandworms, were created. Bartlett accepted the award and thanked the rest of the team in his speech. The other films that Dune beat in that category were West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, No Time to Die, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On the animation side of the awards, Disney’s vibrant musical Encanto won top honors for Best Animated Motion Picture. The award-winning team behind the film’s sound includes original dialogue mixer Paul McGrath, re-recording mixer David E. Fluhr, re-recording mixer Gabriel Guy, song mixer David Boucher, scoring mixer Alvin Wee, ADR mixer Doc Kane, and foley mixer Scott Curtis. Producer and director Sir Ridley Scott (House of Gucci, Last Duel) was awarded the honorary Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award, which he accepted via video.

Yellowstone and Ted Lasso also took home wins in the television category.

See the complete list of this year’s CAS winners below:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE-ACTION

‘Dune’

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

‘Encanto’

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’

Production Mixer: Emily Strong

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglass

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

‘Mare of Easttown’ Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm”

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

‘Yellowstone’: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

‘Ted Lasso’: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES

or SPECIALS

‘The Beatles Get Back: Part 3’

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Giles Martin

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated for the Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST-PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories for the Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Lily Adams, Savannah College of Art and Design

