Cinemark Eager to Infect Moviegoers as Customers Not Required to Wear Masks

The CDC currently recommends that people wear masks when they’re out in public. You should definitely wear a mask if you’re in an enclosed space like says a grocery store or picking up food or, if they reopen, a movie theater. However, the brain geniuses over at Cinemark disagree. TheWrap reports that during a call with Wall Street analysts, Cinemark said that while its health and safety plan requires all employees to wear masks, guests will not be under such a restriction.

“We have been intensely focused in developing enhanced health and safety protocols, understanding that these factors will weigh heavily on the confidence and peace of mind of our employees, guests and community as we reopen our theaters,” Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi said during the conference call, which was live-streamed. “[We will be] requiring all employees to wear face masks and encouraging guests to do the same,” but a Cinemark representative confirmed TheWrap, “outside of those areas where it is required by local mandates, Cinemark will be encouraging — not requiring — guests to wear face masks.”

I have a sneak suspicion that this has more to do with concessions. Movie theaters make a large portion of their revenue from the sale of concession, and if you’re forcing people to always have their masks on, then they’re not going to buy popcorn, soda, and candy. But if masks aren’t required for patrons, then they can dine away and hey, it’s not like there’s a public health crisis going on with a highly infectious disease.

Obviously, this is grossly irresponsible of Cinemark. I understand that theater chains are hurting right now, but their solution to put the health of their guests at risk is completely idiotic. The chain is planning to begin reopening on June 19th with all domestic locations reopened by July 10th if their four-phase plan works out. I certainly don’t see how it could go wrong by creating a petri dish so people can watch Bloodshot three months after it came out.