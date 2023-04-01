In an age where superhero universes — including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe — rule movie theatres, it isn't hard to wonder how many more intriguing worlds out there are waiting to be explored and consequently brought to life in an equally compelling manner through the big screen.

Whether we are talking book or game adaptations (or none of these in particular), Redditors were quick to elaborate on the existing worlds that hold great potential if they are ever brought to theatres. From the Mass Effect Universe to H. P. Lovecraft's, here are 10 cinematic universes users on the platform would love to see come to fruition.

10 The Mass Effect Universe

A beloved sci-fi videogame developed by BioWare, Mass Effect, which was originally released for the Xbox 360 in 2007, counts on a bunch of fans who would love to see its worldbuilding on the big screen. The game's interesting premise follows the aftermath of humanity's post-discovering a device on Mars that allows faster-than-light travel. It is set hundreds of years in the future when advanced alien pieces step into the picture.

On Reddit, icelandica says, "So many potential movies, such an expansive universe. I really want to see Blasto 6: Partners in Crime and the 14 hour all Elcor rendition of Hamlet." Although a Mass Effect movie has been previously canceled, there is a TV adaptation in the works, and it could very well work.

9 The 'Badverse'

"Bad" seems to be a very common title word in comedy films. We have all heard about Bad Santa and Bad Grandpa movies, directed by Terry Zwigoff and Jeff Tremaine respectively, and there is no doubt that the two are very entertaining films. Now — hear Redditors out — what if all their "Bad" worlds collided?

"The 'Badverse' would team up the likes of Bad Santa, Bad Grandpa, all of the Bad Moms, Bad Teacher, and the Bad News Bears for an epic battle against all that is good," bobbyt327 explains, and many people like the idea. Surely there wouldn't be a baddest universe.

8 The Greek Mythology Universe

Even though there are a bunch of Greek mythology-related movies out there (for instance, Alexander starring Colin Farrell and the Logan Lerman-led Percy Jackson fantasy films), several users on the platform agree that a cinematic universe exploring the genre holds potential.

According to Stankshadow, "a Greek mythology cinematic universe could be awesome." Another user replied, "The Argonauts would be their Avengers." Truth be told, it is always a pleasure to hear about the oldest stories in the world, and this universe would probably have a lot to teach us.

7 The Foundation Series by Asimov Universe

Set in the waning days of a future Galactic Empire, these epic science fiction and political drama novels follow mathematician Hari Seldon, who spends a good amount of his time developing a theory of psychohistory.

"The Foundation series by Asimov still needs to be worked into something," a Redditor said. Much like Mass Effect, a TV show based on the legendary tales by Asimov is a thing (though audiences would probably still love to see a cinematic adaptation) — AppleTV+'s sci-fi show was released in 2021 and created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, starring Lou Llobell in the lead role.

6 The Warhammer 40k Universe

Yet another awesome futuristic game, Warhammer 40000's origins date back to September 1987 as it started as a sci-fi brother to Games Workshop's Warhammer Fantasy Battles. Needless to say that its popularity increased even further over time.

Warhammer seems to be a very popular answer on the platform. "So much potential for different stories and genres," XJDenton said. Although there are no talks regarding a cinematic universe, a TV adaptation starring and produced by Henry Cavill is confirmed to be in the works.

5 The 'Nintendoverse'

With a new Nintendo feature, Super Mario Bros., voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day coming out on April 5, it isn't hard to wonder what is next in line. For all we know, a Nintendo cinematic universe could potentially happen, and Redditors would certainly enjoy seeing it come to fruition.

"If Nintendo can get one good film to hang their bright red hat on, then their cinematic universe could be pretty special," a user previously said. Viewers are hopeful about the new film's release.

4 The 'Bad Movie' Universe

The Room has managed to both astonish and confuse audiences given how ridiculously bad and simultaneously good it is — and for this, Tommy Wiseau (who is set to release a new film) is a legend. With tons of quotable lines that have originated several internet memes, The Room is ultimately everything but a failure (even if it had every chance to be).

On Reddit, Primetime22 explains what a potential Bad Movie Universe would look like: "Tommy Wiseau writes/directs/stars in a film that teams a resurrected Johnny up with the Birdemic couple, a grown Waits family from 'Troll 2', and Neil Breen's 'Fateful Findings' character to try desperately to stop a dastardly 10th plan from Outer Space to invade Earth."

3 The Historical Cinematic Universe

Much like the Greek Mythology Universe, a historical one would also be quite educational. Throughout the years, several great movies (from Gladiator to 12 Years a Slave) have helped depict poignant historical events that shaped eras, but how interesting would it be to join them all together in a single cinematic universe?

Lots of users seemed to be intrigued by legogizmo's brilliant vision. In a comment, the user says, "I want a historical cinematic universe. Take a time period with lots of interesting people and events and give me movies based on them. For example America Revolution, give me a movie about each of the founding fathers and have the same set of actors across all of them."

2 The Stephen King Universe

Although there are plenty of Stephen King adaptations out there (no wonder, the author is one of the most treasured from the horror genre), including two It movies and Doctor Sleep, Redditors agree that a cinematic universe where all stories would take place is ultimately a good idea.

"Stephen King universe would be an interesting choice considering a lot of his characters crossover in his books," a user wrote. In another post, NowWithVitaminR says, "Could it be argued that all of the film adaptations of Kings' books already take place in the same universe?"

1 The H. P. Lovecraft Universe

Although not all of his stories are necessarily connected, the possibly most anticipated (potential) cinematic universe on Reddit is based on H. P. Lovecraft's chilling horror novels, which count on amazing climaxes and terrifying creatures. A couple of movies based on remarkable his body of work have been released in the past, including The Call Of Cthulhu and From Beyond.

"H. P. Lovecraft's universe. There's so much material to draw upon it could be amazing," a now-deleted account remarked. And who would direct the films, you ask? "Get Guillermo del Toro on board for this and you've already got yourself 100x more potential than the 'Dark Universe' has/had," a deleted user replied.

