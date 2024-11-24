The gaming world is ever-expanding and ever-growing, with plenty of fun new games released every year. Each new console generation comes with more and more technically advanced games with high-resolution graphics, complex stories, and detailed crafting systems. Each generation is better than the last, and the future of games will only continue to get better.

While graphics aren't necessarily required or important, the graphics of games play into the aesthetic or intended style of the game itself, which can be important, depending on the content of the game. For example, while wildly popular and aesthetically pleasing to the eye, Stardew Valley is not necessarily a cinematic game, nor is its gameplay or game mechanics. Having a cinematic quality is not a requirement of current or future games, but its a much-welcome addition to the story or game. From Horizon Zero Dawn to Death Stranding, these are the most cinematic games of the last decade that stand out because of the sheer, breathtaking quality of their visuals.

10 'Horizon Zero Dawn' (2017)

Developed by Guerrilla Games

Image via Guerilla Games

Horizon Zero Dawn is a 2017 action-roleplaying game following Aloy, a hunter-gatherer cast out of the Nora tribe following her birth. Raised by fellow outcast Rost, Aloy discovers an augmented reality device that gives her special abilities, and she ventures out to discover the Old World.

Initially released in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn was advertised as an open-world game, garnering attention for its crafting system and its beautiful gameplay. Horizon Zero Dawn may have gotten a remaster recently, but it stood out from the beginning for its beautiful graphics, which few other games could compete with. The impressive detail and lush, colorful atmosphere in Horizon Zero Dawn's cutscenes are immersive and vibrant, with the film becoming a benchmark for future open-world games. Netflix announced an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, but the project's future is currently uncertain.

9 'Until Dawn' (2015)

Developed by Supermassive Games

Image via Supermassive Games

Until Dawn is an interactive horror game where the player assumes control of characters who were invited to a family cabin out in the snowy mountains. The player can make decisions that affect the latter half of the game. Though it was originally developed for the PlayStation 3, the highly-awaited Until Dawn was released on the PlayStation 4. Positively received by critics and audiences, its beautiful graphics in a horrific atmosphere are most remembered.

The game plays out almost like a movie, a quality it shares with most of Supermassive Games' video games. Indeed, popular entries like the Dark Anthology series or The Quarry stemmed from the success of Until Dawn. It's such a beautiful piece of gaming that it has been remade for the PlayStation 5, though it is hard to deny the impressive graphics of the original. A film adaptation of Until Dawn will premiere in April 2025, bringing this cinematic classic to the actual big screen.

8 'Final Fantasy XV' (2016)

Published by Square Enix Business Division 2

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV is a PlayStation 4 game that was released in 2016. Following a dethroned Prince Noctis, he must take back the throne that was lost to Niflheim when the crystal was stolen. Final Fantasy XV has been one of the most controversial Final Fantasy games to release in recent years due to its production issues. Originally named Final Fantasy Versus XIII for the PlayStation 3 as part of the Fabula Nova Crystallis series, the game had been finally and officially re-developed into Final Fantasy XV.

The Final Fantasy series has been known for being graphically beautiful, as seen with its prior entries, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy IX, and even Final Fantasy Type-0. But despite the complications, the release of Final Fantasy XV met the expectations of fans globally, especially with its Omen trailer that dropped prior to the game's release. The switch between gameplay and cutscenes is unbelievably smooth, and the graphics blend well together enough that it was difficult to tell when players were watching gameplay or cutscenes.

7 'Detroit: Become Human' (2018)

Developed by Quantic Dream

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Released on the PlayStation 4, Detroit: Become Human follows the lives of three androids who learn to defend themselves against the oppressive system or align themselves with it and act accordingly. Unlike most games, Detroit: Become Human continues until every story is completed, either via resolution or death.

Detroit: Become Human is similar to Until Dawn in terms of gameplay mechanics. Like the former, Detroit: Become Human focuses mostly on cinematic, quick-time events, blending the gameplay with the cutscenes and making it feel as though the player is watching a movie and can pick the paths that these characters go on. And though the ending is absolutely tragic, Detroit: Become Human's movie-like aesthetic makes it a wonderful and meaningful cinematic video game.

6 'Red Dead Redemption 2' (2018)

Developed by Rockstar Games

A prequel to the famous and well-loved Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 follows the story of Arthur Morgan, who is part of the Van der Linde gang. The game tracks Arthur as he completes various missions and answers questions. Spending over eight years in development after the original's release, Red Dead Redemption 2 proved to be a massive success.

Following in the steps of its acclaimed predecessor, Red Dead Redemption follows a cinematic storyline with outstanding in-game visuals and evocative music that make the gameplay look as though it were a cutscene. Red Dead Redemption 2 crafts one of the most immersive open-world video games filled with immaculate details that make its lifelike, game-changing visual approach feel all the more real.

5 'The Last of Us' (2013)

Developed by Naughty Dog

Image via Naughty Dog

The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog, is probably one of the greatest games in the 2010s, considering its story is an emotional ride from start to finish. It centers on the main character, Joel, as he navigates life after the loss of his daughter. He is soon assigned to protect young girl Ellie, who is immune to the zombie-infected world.

Though horrifying on all levels, The Last of Us is an incredibly emotional story that speaks to viewers in more ways than one. Some of the most spectacular gameplay scenes play out cinematically, creating ethereal and gorgeously melancholic scenes between Ellie and Joel, ultimately deepening their connection. Although the sequel stands out just as much graphically, if not better, the cinematics for the first game help in telling a story of grief. Of course, The Last of Us spawned a critically acclaimed HBO adaptation, which will return for a hotly anticipated Season 2.

4 'Mortal Kombat 1' (2023)

Developed by NetherRealm Studios