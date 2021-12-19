There is some probability that Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome and its theatre complex formerly known as ArcLight Hollywood may reopen next year.

This announcement originated on December 16 after a public notice of an application to sell alcoholic drinks was affixed on the boarded-up walls outside, which caught the attention of Twitter users online. According to records from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, a number of applications were opened in late November. These still pending applications included permits for catering, events, a portable bar, and a general cafeteria.

Image via Collider/ArcLight Hollywood

RELATED: AMC Theatres Rolling Out Open Captions for Select Movie Screenings

However, there has not been any official report which states when exactly the theatre will reopen. There have been mentions of 2022 as the possible reopening window, however, conflicting reports, one of which was published by Deadline, have surfaced which defend that the theatre has no plans to open its doors anytime soon. The reason why the Cinerama Dome might still take a while to open to the public is that it is still undergoing renovations which have no set deadline. In addition, there hasn’t been any exchange between Decurion film buyers and studios, which means there have not been any bookings as of yet.

The theatre, which was built in the early 60s, was shut down at the start of the pandemic and has remained closed since. The fate of the Dome became uncertain despite the loud calls to not let it permanently shut down. Decurion, which owns the land under the theatre, has abdicated many of its theatres and ArcLight locations. Some of these are now operated by AMC entertainment that had previously shown interest in acquiring the theatres. However, Decurion has reportedly kept control of the Dome.

The Cinerama Dome has been a popular site for stage premieres and it houses the biggest contoured movie screen in the globe. Hopefully, it will see its reopening next year but as of right now, that possibility is not set in stone.

'The Witcher' Showrunner Teases a Big Story from 'Blood of Elves' That We'll See in Season 3 Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also reassesses that seven-season game plan.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email