Cinespia, Los Angeles' longest running outdoor film series, has announced their movie lineup for August! The month will feature a special screening of the beloved A League of Their Own, taking place a week before the series is set to premiere and will involve some special guests. The lineup also includes a special slumber party double feature with Death Becomes Her and Jennifer's Body, along with two additional screenings of Romeo + Juliet and Raiders of the Lost Ark. All the August screenings will take place at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Concessions and a free photo booth will be available to guests at each screening.

Since its inaugural screening of Strangers on a Train, Cinespia has become a staple for LA-based cinephiles, hosting hundreds of thousands of movie goers. It has become the most popular outdoor movie event and is celebrated for its "relaxed, off-beat expreience." Guests are encouraged to make themselves comfortable by bringing blankets, snacks, and drinks to enjoy their outdoor movie experience. Each screening sees approximately 4,000 people per night and features a DJ to keep excitement up before and after the screenings.

About the lineup, Cinespia founder John Wyatt said,

"We’re thrilled to continue our 21st summer season with our August screening lineup. We’re looking forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of ‘A League of Their Own’ with in-person talent appearances and are excited to be bringing back our Slumber Party double feature night along with other great films this month."

RELATED: 'A League of Their Own' Is a Home Run Female Friendship Movie

Check out the full lineup and additional details below:

Saturday, August 6: A League of Their Own

There's no crying in baseball, but a few happy tears may slip out anyway at this special 30th anniversary screening of A League of Their Own. Originally released in 1992, the movie follows a group of women who form the first female professional baseball league when World War II halts MLB's regularly scheduled program. The film features an all-star cast including Geena Davis, Penny Marshall, Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, Lori Petty, Garry Marshall, and Jon Lovitz. On August 12, Prime Video will premiere its TV re-imagining of the movie. Along with the screening, attendees will be treated to a special appearance by the legendary Davis and cast members of the upcoming TV series.

Saturday, August 13: Romeo + Juliet

There have been many iterations of William Shakespeare's classic play, but Cinespia is treating guests to the classic-meets-modern take from Baz Luhrmann. Released in 1996, Luhrmann's adaptation follows the well-known story of Romeo and Juliet, two star-crossed lovers from rival households who must hide their affair from their families. Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes lead the cast as viewers journey with them through a re-imagined Verona.

Saturday, August 20: Death Becomes Her and Jennifer's Body

Rivalry and murder are the themes for the night at this slumber party double feature. First up is the 1992 feature Death Becomes Her, which stars Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. The Oscar-winning film follows Madeline (Streep), an actress who meets with aspiring writer Helen (Hawn) and her fiancé Ernest (Bruce Willis). When Madeline eventually marries Ernest instead, Helen is eventually admitted to a psychiatric hospital and seeks revenge on Madeline.

Then, stick around to watch the 2009 cult classic Jennifer's Body. The movie stars Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried as best friends-turned-frenemies when Jennifer (Fox) obtains a lust for blood and begins killing her and Needy's (Seyfried) male classmates. As the bodies keep dropping, Needy rushes to figure out what changed with Jennifer.

Saturday, August 27: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Last but not least, end the month with a classic Indiana Jones adventure. Join the archeologist (played by Harrison Ford) as he ventures across the globe to hunt down a legendary artifact: the Ark of the Covenant. The journey isn't all fun, though, as Indy must traverse dangerous terrain and other traps to reach the Ark before his enemies get their hands on it.