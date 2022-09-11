It’s officially the Halloween season which means genre fans are about to have a ton of horror movie marathons. If you prefer your classic films on the big screen, many major theater chains have already announced their classic horror offerings for the season. However, if you live in the Los Angeles area, Cinespia has just announced their killer October lineup which includes genre staples John Carpenter’s The Thing, Carrie, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

First up on Saturday, October 15 The Thing will be shown at 7:15 PM at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This classic Carpenter film is a remake of another genre classic 1951’s The Thing From Another World directed by Christian Nyby. The film is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and it’s still considered one of the best horror films ever made. Whether it's the anxiety riddled spine-chilling atmosphere, the eerie musical score, or the mind-blowing practical effects work, few films have achieved the level of fear-induced trauma that’s found deep within The Thing’s grotesque heart.

Next up on Saturday, October 22 Carrie will be shown at 7:15 PM at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. This 1976 classic directed by Brian De Palma is based on horror icon Stephen King’s book of the same name. It has become an essential pillar in the genre community ever since the film’s release. Carrie has such an unsettling tone to it and the character herself is one of the most tragic in film history. Sissy Spacek’s Carrie is all things sweet and heartbreaking with the final scene at the school’s Prom being a top 10 horror scene of all time. It’s so satisfyingly dark and twisted. The striking image of Carrie covered in pigs blood insures that this tragedy has a permanent spot in your horror loving mind. There have been sequels and other adaptations since, but none have come close to the haunting power of the original.

RELATED: 'Trick 'R Treat' to Get Theatrical Release for the First Time

Finally, Bram Stoker’s Dracula directed by Francis Ford Coppola will be shown on Saturday, October 29 at The Los Angeles Theatre at 7:15 PM. While Coppola is more known for his iconic Godfather trilogy, his Dracula is one of the more unique and visually interesting adaptations of the character. At times, like its more famous Universal counterpart, it acts like this hypnotic gothic fever dream with its killer cast being to die for. Gary Oldman's version of Dracula is memorably striking and Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves help separate this genre delight from others in its overcrowded bloodsucking sub-genre. The film is also celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year.

Cinespia has made a name for themselves over the years with their unique cinematic experiences and their spooky good October lineup only looks to add to that. The Thing and Carrie already have a tremendously thick atmosphere, but the idea of the outdoor ambiance and the crisp October air adding to their greatness is chilling to say the least. That’s even before you take the graveyard into consideration. Also, even though Dracula is getting the traditional theater treatment, all three screenings will have DJs living up the horrifically fun nights.

While horror fans anxiously wait for October to get here, you can buy your Cinespia tickets for The Thing, Carrie, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula on their website now.