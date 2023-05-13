Los Angeles' first and longest running outdoor film screening series has announced its summer lineup including a special screening of camp classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show in celebration of Pride. Kicking off on June 3, the season follows previously announced May screenings of The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Mrs. Doubtfire and 10 Things I Hate About You. The newly announced slate of summer screenings include The Lost Boys, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, and She's All That.

Launched in 2002, Cinespia returns for its 22nd summer season, bringing the movies outside at L.A. State Historic Park and the Greek Theatre. With its first screening of Strangers on a Train having played to a modest crowd of a few hundred, Cinespia now sees audiences of up to 4,000 attend its 30 plus events a year. While not a part of the current programming slate, Cinespia is also known for screening films at the iconic Hollywood Forever cemetery.

Despite releasing in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show is no stranger to public screenings. Famously, the cult classic often has public midnight screenings where guests are encouraged to dress up, bring props, and interact with the screen. While the website doesn't say if Cinespia's screening will be along the same lines, with dressing in your "RKO Best" actively encouraged, it's not one to miss.

The Full Cinespia Lineup

Friday, May 19 - The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at L.A. State Historic Park

While production on the second season of The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power trudges along for better or worse in the absence of its showrunners, audiences can be reminded of simpler times with this screening of the first installment of the beloved original triloogy.

Friday, May 26 - Mrs. Doubtfire at L.A. State Historic Park

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, L.A. based cinephiles are invited to revisit the Robin Williams lead comedy classic in this special screening. Williams plays Daniel, a father who masquerades as a nanny in an effort to spend more time with his children following his divorce from their mother.

Saturday, May 27 - 10 Things I Hate About You at L.A. State Historic Park

Shakespeare gets a Y2K makeover in this 1999 adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger.

Saturday, June 3 - The Lost Boys at The Greek Theatre

This 80s horror-comedy classic from Joel Schumacher sees two brothers move to a small, coastal town to find themselves sucked into a world of vampires and danger, in a struggle to keep their family together.

Saturday, June 10 - The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie at The Greek Theatre

Everybody's favorite residents of Bikini Bottom got their first cinematic outing with this 2004 film, which sees SpongeBob, joined of course by Patrick, set out on a journey to save the Krusty Krab and prove himself to be management material.

Friday, June 16 - She's All That at L.A. State Historic Park

In another late 90s cult classic, Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prince Jr. star as Laney and Zack, as a brokenhearted Zack makes a bet that he can turn any girl in school into a prom queen within six weeks.

Saturday, June 24 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show at L.A. State Historic Park

Finally, in celebration of Pride, Cinespia invites audiences to a special screening of this iconic cult classic starring Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter. Founder John Wyatt said “we’ve been celebrating Pride at Cinespia for as long as I can remember, and we’re excited to be bringing back ‘Rocky Horror’ to fans.” A in-drag dress code is not essential but is highly encouraged.

You can purchase tickets to all the Cinespia summer screenings on their website now.