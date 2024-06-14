The Big Picture A 'Circle' sequel is in production, featuring original survivors 17 years later, likely facing another deadly game.

The sequel will be written by Devon Graye and produced by Michael Nardelli and Brent Stiefel.

The 'Circles' release details are still pending.

It looks like the Circle is coming back to Netflix. But no, this time we're not talking about the popular reality competition. The streaming platform announced today through Variety that the 2015 thriller movie Circle is getting a belated sequel that's already in production. Details of the story from Circles are still under wraps, but it's safe to assume that the deadly game from the first movie will be a key element once again.

In the original story, 50 strangers suddenly find themselves in a dark and circular structure that kills people whenever they try to change places. The people then have to work together in order to figure out what they have to do in order to survive. The problem is, the circular room kills one of them every two minutes. It starred Julie Benz (Love, Victor), Autumn Federici (Lethal Legacy), Carter Jenkins (After trilogy) and David Reivers (Poseidon). From the looks of it, Circles won't feature an entirely new group of potential victims, since Netflix revealed that the survivors of the original story are coming back for the sequel.

At the same time, Circles will take place 17 years after the events of Circle, meaning that trauma will certainly be one of the themes covered in the psychological thriller. However, we'll have to wait to find out if the survivors will be thrown in yet another deadly game and will have to fight for their lives once again or if they'll become the "experts" that help newbies or the police to figure out how to survive whatever terrible fate that was forced upon them.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Circles?'

Circles is being written by Devon Graye. The screenwriter previously penned episodes of The Girlfriend Experience and he also wrote the chilling horror movie I See You, which stars Helen Hunt (Hacks) in a haunting story with plot twists at every corner. Michael Nardelli and Brent Stiefel are once again producing the project. Nardelli starred in the original movie, and chances are he'll also be in the cast of the sequel.

Circles is completely on brand for Netflix, which has released titles with similar themes over the last decade. One of the most popular was South Korean series Squid Game, which is slated to come back for Season 2 later this year. Additionally, Netflix is also the home of titles like Black Mirror, an anthology series that has more than once done episodes that are centered around deadly and haunting games.

Netflix is yet to reveal further details from Circles, including additional cast members and the expected release window.

The original Circle is available to stream now.