The Circle Season 7 had its finale episode drop on October 2nd, and all eyes were on the top 5 finalists: Kevin 'KFern' Fernandez, Gianna (played by twin brothers Nicky & Jojo), Rachel (played by Debbie 'Deb' Levy), Tierra (played by Antonio), and Madelyn. The season was full of twists and turns and strategic moves each player made to get into the top 5, whether it was making or breaking alliances. Gianna emerged to be the winner of this season with Kevin becoming the first runner-up. It was shocking to the fans as Kevin was a favorite and had been playing the game strategically since the beginning. However, some of his strategies may have cost him losing the winner's title.

Whether it was blocking Savannah over Andy (played by Heather), blocking Darian, or ditching Madelyn, Kevin made some bad moves by ditching his strongest alliance, reducing his chances of winning this season of The Circle. Kevin became the #circlestepdaddy of Savannah's dog: Samson, who entered The Circle with her. Sparks were flying between the two as both of them were quite flirtatious in their chat and seemed to have a lot of fun. Kevin was clear about his stance towards Savannah by saying, "Your #PuppyStepPops has your back." #Kevannah was formed and fans were already shipping them.

Kevin Betrayed His Alliance From the Very Beginning

It was Kevin who was majorly responsible for Savannah's elimination. He chose his alliance with the 'Bros' and defended Andy, who Gianna was also okay with eliminating. Savannah, on the other hand, claimed to have a crush on Kevin and was defending him non-stop when Rachel was targeting Kevin in the Circle chat while the influencers, Kevin and Gianna, were deciding on whom to eliminate. Savannah was a strong contender and would have supported Kevin throughout his Circle journey.

Blocking Darian was a bigger shocker as Darian proved his loyalty from time to time with Kevin, even choosing to make him the influencer in episode 8 over his Circle Wife Jadeja. "I was true to my bros. I just am true to my alliance." Although, it was pretty surprising on Darian's end to choose Kevin as an influencer over Jadega, but while explaining his decision, he did claim not to put Jadeja on anyone's target and 'played safe' by putting his trust on Kevin, which completely backfired. This is where Kevin lost his strongest alliance in The Circle and everyone starts questioning his loyalty to his fellow alliances.

Gianna Maintained Stronger Alliances than Kevin

"A lot of heat's gonna be thrown my way. But you know what? That's happened before, and I'm the comeback kid," Kevin said while justifying his decision to block Darian. When Darian decided to see Jadeja after being blocked, he warned her about Kevin and asked her not to trust him. This made Kevin an easier target for everyone to not be trusted and lose opportunities to make alliances. Gianna, on the other hand, was playing smart. Warning Darian that he is a backstabber while also supporting the decision to block Darian made it look like it was all Kevin's fault and Gianna was not involved in it. This also made Gianna maintain stronger alliances than Kevin was holding.

On top of that, in The Circle chat between all the players where Kevin could have defended himself on why he chose to block Darian, he took all the blame on himself, leaving Gianna safer and stronger. Kevin's chat with Tierra, when he was proving his loyalty towards her and getting her on his side, included baiting Madelyn out and telling her that it was Madelyn who was the source Kevin was talking about while justifying blocking Darian. Madelyn was the one who warned Kevin that he might be 'backstabbing him'. This did not look good as Madelyn was Kevin's strongest alliance, and he was not loyal to her.

He also placed Madelyn 2nd in his Circle Rating in Episode 10, while placing Gianna at number 1, which was not a smart move. This made Madelyn fall to the 6th position and Gianna to the first position in the overall ranking. All these decisions and alliances being made and broken were advantaging Gianna over Kevin. While Kevin was putting all his cards out and trying to create alliances with everyone, it was doing the opposite for him. Even if he was trying to strategize things and play smart, things were not playing how it should have been.

Kevin's Game Plan Worked More for Gianna and Less for him in The Circle Season 7

Although Kevin was a fan favorite and his moves added major twists to The Circle, things didn’t unfold as he expected. Many of his decisions ultimately worked in Gianna’s favor, positioning her as a stronger contender. Kevin had been consistent in the Circle Rankings since the beginning and was widely expected to win, while Gianna was nearly blocked in the first episode by influencers Savannah and Andy. However, in The Circle, stronger alliances often outweigh game plans, and this is where Kevin fell short.

While Kevin was honest about his identity, he did lie about his job as a lifeguard—a lie that Rachel eventually exposed. Despite this, Kevin’s chances of winning would have been much higher if Gianna hadn’t made it to the top 5 finalists. Whether Kevin regrets his lack of loyalty this season or stands by his choices, one thing his fans will miss is his energetic and charismatic personality that kept everyone entertained and guessing how his next move would shake up the game.

