What can kids get up to in a world defined by futuristic technology? Skipping school, getting pizza for dinner, and going to space, just to name a few! Apple TV+ has just revealed the official trailer for the upcoming show Circuit Breakers, a futuristic anthology series that sees the struggles of everyday children with a science fiction-infused lens. The brand-new series is set to premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 11.

The new 90-second trailers give a glimpse into the seven stories the series will explore, with each one starring middle-schoolers and using science fiction to tell universal stories of growing up. These stories include using technology to relive memories, using an android to fill in for everyday life, undergoing a medical procedure to become taller to improve at sports, and using a device to control one's parents. Each story intends to present a relatable story with a sci-fi twist that aims to have both kids and parents asking the question of how they would act in each situation, especially when the tech of the future and the curiosity of a child inevitably bring about some sort of chaos.

Circuit Breakers was first announced back in late August 2022 as part of Apple TV+'s kids and family fall content slate. The series will contain half-hour episodes with each one tackling a distinct story. The cast of the upcoming anthology series includes Callan Farris (Grimcutty), Nathaniel Buescher (APB), Veda Cienfuegos (Undone), Cole Keriazakos (Southside), Maz Jobrani (Immigrant), Cale Ferrin (“Endlings”), Quincy Kirkwood (Y: The Last Man), Arielle Halili (Less Than Kosher), Gavin MacIver-Wright (Odd Squad: Mobile Unit), Khiyla Aynne (13: The Musical), and Maya McNair (Clarice), among many others.

Circuit Breakers was created by Melody Fox with the series being executive produced Matt Hastings, who also served as a director on three episodes from the season including the pilot, as well as Andrew Orenstein, Sarah Haasz of Cottonwood Media, David Michel, Cécile Lauritano, Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen of Aircraft Pictures, and Todd Berger. Fox and Gillian Horvath serve as co-executive producers.

Circuit Breakers will have its global debut on Apple TV+ on November 11. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi anthology series as well as read its official description down below.