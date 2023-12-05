The Big Picture Survivor legend Cirie Fields is ready to take on her next reality show competition after competing on Big Brother and The Traitors.

Cirie expressed her desire to compete on The Amazing Race, ideally alongside her son Jared, during a panel discussion at Variety Women of Reality.

While she couldn't confirm their participation in an upcoming season, Cirie hinted that she has some phone calls to make to make it happen. She's not ready to retire from reality TV just yet.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields is ready to head back to reality television. Cirie recently wrapped up competing on Big Brother 25 in November. Although Cirie competed on multiple seasons of Survivor in the past, this was her third reality show. Cirie, along with a cast of reality stars and unknowns, headed to the United Kingdom, to compete on The Traitors. The reality show sees 22 contestants live and work together in a Scottish castle to take up challenges to add cash to the prize pot. Split into two teams, Traitors and Faithfuls, they are encouraged to lie their way to the cash prize. Cirie, who was chosen to be a traitor along with Big Brother legend Cody Calafiore and show recruit Christian de la Torre, ultimately made it to the end of the game. With some good game strategy and a lot of backstabbing, Cirie was ultimately crowned the winner of the first season, taking home the $250,000 cash prize.

Not long after her time competing on The Traitors, Cirie gave yet another reality show a try. This past summer, Cirie joined the cast of Big Brother for the milestone season 25. Not only was she one of the 17 houseguests competing for the $750k cash prize, Cirie was also a part of one of the biggest twists of the season. During the live premiere, Cirie was not with the entire cast as they moved into the famous house and competed in the first competitions of the season. Instead, she surprised them inside the house when they returned from the competitions. Some houseguests immediately recognized Cirie while others did not. One houseguest, in particular, was extremely familiar with who Cirie was because he was her son. Jared Fields, was also a houseguest in season 25 of the show; however, their relationship was kept a secret for the entire duration of the game. This was the big twist of season 25.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves, Clayton Halsey, Nicole Franzel, George Boswell, Daniele Donato, Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 25 Studio CBS

Cirie Is Ready To Take On Another Reality Show

Image via CBS

Now that she has checked Big Brother off of her reality show bucket list, Cirie is ready to take on her next competition. On November 29, Cirie sat on the panel of women for Variety Women of Reality Presented by DirectTV at Spago. Hosted by Variety’s Kate Arthur, Cirie sat alongside Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and Jersey Shore’s Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, as well as Real Housewives Kandi Burruss and Kyle Richards. In a clip shared on Twitter by Variety, Cirie is questioned about what her next reality competition plans are. Kate joked that Cirie should break the news of her next show on the panel. Cirie admitted that her next ideal show would be The Amazing Race.

Cirie did not stop spilling the tea there. She continued on to say she not only wants to give The Amazing Race a try, but she also wants to do it alongside her son Jared. Jared was in the audience during the panel. Cirie explained how honored she was to be sitting on the panel next to so many women whom she admired. It also meant a lot to do it with her son in the audience gleaming in pride. She hopes that she and Jared could “run The Amazing Race” together shortly. She described this goal as her “heart’s desire.”

Cirie Says 'Big Brother' Was Harder than 'Survivor'

Although Cirie has been in the reality TV world for some time, it is surprising that she is willing to do yet another show. About halfway through her time on Big Brother, it became quite obvious that the competition was draining Cirie both physically and mentally. There were numerous times that live-feed viewers heard her talking about wanting to go home or that she was thinking about being done with reality TV altogether. While there is no doubt that Big Brother is one of the more grueling reality shows due to the lengthy season and being closed off from the rest of the world, any reality competition show can take a toll on the contestants. Surprisingly enough, Cirie admitted that Big Brother was harder than Survivor. Despite this, Cirie is willing to take on The Amazing Race. Perhaps she believes that it will not be as difficult as Big Brother, especially if she had Jared with her for the entire duration of the competition. Jared being evicted before Cirie on Big Brother played a role in why Cirie was ready to be done with the show as the days neared the end.

While many fans are eager to see Cirie compete on her fourth reality show, some were not pleased with her ideal choice of partner for The Amazing Race. Many of the tweets in response to the video begged Cirie not to bring Jared along for another show. Instead, they would much rather see her compete alongside one of her other Big Brother allies, such as Izzy Gleicher or Felicia Cannon. Unfortunately, this is very unlikely as Cirie will choose her son over anyone else. If she is not partnered with her son, she would more than likely turn down the opportunity.

Cirie could not confirm whether she and Jared are competing in an upcoming season of The Amazing Race. She did, however, joke that she had some phone calls to make to make it happen. Earlier in the panel, Cirie explained that typically the casting directors for these shows will reach out to her with the opportunity to join the cast for a season. While they have yet to contact her regarding being a part of The Amazing Race, Cirie seemed confident that she can make it happen for her and Jared in the near future. Needless to say, Cirie is not ready to completely retire from reality TV competitions quite yet.

A spinoff, Big Brother Reindeer Games, will premiere on Dec. 11. Episodes of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount+.

Watch Now