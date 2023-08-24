The Big Picture Survivor and Big Brother have different gameplay mechanics, with Survivor relying on tribes and challenges, while Big Brother is more focused on alliances and strategic voting.

Cirie Fields showcased her ability to adapt and switch targets in Big Brother, which led to successful evictions and alliances.

Survivor is a faster-paced game with less time for strategizing, leading to frantic tribal councils, while Big Brother offers more downtime and opportunities for discussion.

CBS has two long-running social game reality TV shows, and they often get compared. The network hasn't had a Survivor castaway or a Big Brother house guest try their skills on the other show...until now! Survivor legend Cirie Fields entered the Big Brother house for season 25. Her experience shows the differences between the two games.

Survivor splits the cast into multiple "tribes" for most of the game. They live together in a shelter they build and help each other find food. They compete against the other tribes in immunity challenges, and the losing tribe goes to the Tribal Council where they vote out one of their own. The season ends with a jury of voted-out castaways voting one last time on the winner. The winner earns $1 million. Cirie played in four seasons and is respected for her social game. She made it into the top seven each time except in one season. Her most memorable move was convincing the last remaining male castaway, Erik Reichenbach to give his immunity necklace to Natalie Bolton. Her all-women alliance then voted him out. Cirie is one of the best players to never win Survivor.

Cirie Fields keeps switching targets on Big Brother 25

Survivor has less transparency because there are only edited episodes. But Big Brother has three episodes a week and live feeds for fan to watch at any time. Big Brother starts with all the house guests moving into the house together on premiere night. The cast is left to make their own alliances or play individually unless there is a team twist. Each week the cast competes in a Head of Household (HoH) competition. The HoH then nominates two people on the block to potentially go home. They get the chance to save themselves in the veto competition. If someone vetoes a nomination, then the HoH replaces them with someone else. Everyone but the HoH votes on who they want to evict. This keeps going and like Survivor a jury is built. The game ends with the jury voting between two house guests.

Cirie in week 2 managed to switch votes for Reilly Smedley to stay because her ally and HoH Hisam Goueli made it clear he wanted her out for splitting the house. This benefited Cirie because Reilly wasn't in her alliances. But she turned on Hisam because his speech rubbed her the wrong way. She moved forward with flipping the vote. "I wish we could vote right now because people are moving around," she told Reilly. "And you know how sketchy people feel and if Hisam is like, 'The energy is weird.'" They still had at least a day before voting.

Hisam noticed Reilly was acting like she was staying. Reilly also told people Cirie was leading the charge to keep her. So Cirie changed her mind and told her alliance to vote to evict Reilly. She got her way, but fans wondered why Cirie seemed to be an indecisive player. Felicia Cannon in week 3 won HoH. The live feeds showed Cirie changing her mind on who they should target multiple times.

Big Brother Canada 10 winner, Kevin Jacobs was one of many people seeing the faults in Cirie's game. "When you don’t know the best decision to make in the Big Brother house, don’t spend the week going back and forth deciding. The best decision is to make a choice and then spend the rest of the week laying the groundwork to make it a successful one for you going forward," he tweeted on Aug. 16.

But Survivor alums find Cirie's strategy as familiar. "I think it’s very, very normal in Survivor for the target to change many times," Dr. Evvie Jagoda from Survivor 41 told Collider. "Especially between the immunity challenge and tribal, there’s often a last-minute freakout scramble." They said castaways are left "a couple hours tops" to find a target and sway voters before Tribal Council.

Survivor's fast pace leads to frantic castaways

Survivor has always been a faster-paced game and is only getting faster with it getting shortened from 39 to 26 days. Big Brother 25 was stretched from around 80 days to 100 days. Cirie within the first week talked about Survivor giving castaways two days to film and then one day off. She told houseguests that she isn't used to having so much downtime, and she wasn't sure what she likes better.

At Tribal Council players don't always feel ready to vote because of this shortened time. Sometimes they get up and start whispering about votes and this is called a "live tribal." Jeff Probst usually seems excited by this because it could be good television. But sometimes it's truly necessary because of the quick schedule.

Dwight Moore from Survivor 43 said there was some stability in making targets in his tribe. "During the tribal phase of the game, we know that there are always two days between each tribal, so it gives a bit more time to plan and figure out what we want to do," he told Collider. "However (New Era specifically here), since there are less people, you typically have less alliances to keep up with, and your voting options usually get set in stone pretty early, and if they change, it will change like once or twice."

He said after the merge the options for targets only grew. Dwight said every player that was vulnerable after losing a challenge on day 13 was a possibility. "The increased number of players and off-day contributed greatly to that chaos. By comparison, the next day was also a Tribal Council, so we had no off day," he said. "With Big Brother, since there is so much more time in the day, and individuals can talk to the cameras whenever they want, players may [...] want to fill the time and discuss alternate plans with their allies, while in Survivor, you really have to maximize the time you have to talk to people, since 'rounds of gameplay' are so much shorter, especially in New Era."

Veto and HoH give security that isn't there in Survivor

There aren't as many safety nets in Survivor, which makes castaways desperate. "I think another thing I've been reflecting on that I think contributes to the more franticness potentially of a Survivor game cycle unlike Big Brother, in Survivor the ONLY person who is definitely safe at tribal is the person with immunity," Evvie explained. "Every single other person is at risk, so I think there's this franticness that comes from not knowing if it might actually be you going home. A classic survivor refrain is 'Is this plan too easy?' Because the feeling is if the plan feels too easy, it might not be real and it might be YOU who's blindsided."

Evvie hasn't played Big Brother, but "imagines" houseguests don't spend as much time wondering if they're getting blindsided. This goes back to the different mechanics in each game. "Especially between the veto ceremony and the voting, it literally can't happen," they added. "So I would imagine the franticness should be a little less, whereas in Survivor you're always always always afraid that it could be you."

Fans of Big Brother might put down Cirie's frantic strategy when comparing her to houseguests who didn't switch between targets constantly. However, Cirie has managed to get her target out of the house and convince others to agree on the next one. She also constantly makes new alliances to make sure no one is targeting her. She doesn't need to win competitions to stay safe like in Survivor. The great thing about Big Brother is we get to see Cirie's strategy in real-time, unlike Survivor. It also pulls the curtain back on edited episodes of Survivor, which don't always catch just how wild the game is before voting.