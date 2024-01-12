The Big Picture Felicia felt hurt by Cirie's comments during Big Brother 25, but Cirie addresses the issue and hopes for a reunion.

Cirie explains that she never campaigned against Felicia in the game and questions the value of her efforts.

Cirie plans to reach out to Felicia and potentially have her as a guest on her podcast. They want to move on from the feud.

The beginning of Big Brother 25 showed the houseguests split between younger, single people and the older cast members. Felicia Cannon was the oldest houseguest and Cirie Fields of Survivor was able to relate to her the most. So, they unsurprisingly made a final two alliance at the beginning of the season. However, the CBS show lasted 100 days, which was plenty of time for that plan to change. Cirie was ready to let Felicia go over another ally, and Felicia sought revenge once she found out.

The women had a long run in the game despite this. Felicia came in fourth place and Cirie placed fifth. Felicia revealed on social media after the season that she felt hurt by what Cirie said in her interviews and on the live feeds, and they hadn't spoken since the finale. More time had passed and Cirie addressed her hurt over Felicia in a recent podcast episode. But there's hope that the two will reunite.

Cirie Fields Misses Felicia Cannon

Cirie and Jared Fields have a podcast called Mother Knows Best podcast. The new episode wrapped up their discussion about Big Brother 25. Cirie addressed Big Brother fans asking her to make up with Felicia. "I'm not not made up with Felicia," she said. The reality star explained she didn't feel like she was going after Felicia in the game. "With the Izzy vote, I supported Izzy [Gleicher]," The Traitors winner said. "I never feverishly campaigned against Felicia," she later added. Cirie felt like Felicia didn't have to say they would be sisters for life before going to other houseguests to target Cirie in the game. She also questioned if Felicia's efforts were worth it to have two more days in the Big Brother house than her.

"But see, I can't expect what I would do from other people, right?" Cirie said. "So that was my bone to pick with Felicia. Is it still a bone to pick? Nah! I'm over it, and I'll definitely reach out to Felicia. Hopefully, we can have Felicia as a guest on the podcast," she added, "I still think Felicia is hysterical aside from the things that she did on my bed. So I want to have her here to answer for those. Alright? So enough Felicia. Love you, Mama Fe. We're gonna move on from it. I don't have no hard feelings."

The mother and son said this would be their last episode talking about Big Brother. They'll be moving on to pop culture topics and more. Season 2 of The Traitors is premiering on Friday, Jan. 12. Cirie shared a video on her Instagram Story in her reunion dress sitting in the same room as Kate Chastain from Below Deck. She won $250,000 as a traitor. Most of the Big Brother cast didn't know she won the show, and she managed to keep it a secret.

